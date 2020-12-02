Rapper Blueface Drives His C8 Corvette One-Handed at 157 MPH on a Public Road

The driver’s license doesn't guarantee responsability, but that piece of plastic should also serve as a reminder that distracted driving is the most common cause of road accidents. Speeding comes in second place, and I admit I also made the mistake of going 10 miles per hour over the limit.
Rapper Blueface, however, has recently pushed his ‘Vette to 157 miles per hour while filming himself driving with one hand on the steering wheel. One hand that’s not even gripping the rim of the steering wheel, that is.
As you can tell from the first video of this story, the “Thotiana” rapper is speeding on a public road that appears to be an L.A.-bound highway. Cars in the middle and rightmost lane can also be seen, which is a big no-no in my book in terms of road safety. Even on unrestricted zones of the German Autobahn, you rarely see people going blistering fast when there’s traffic.
Coincidence or not, Blueface has a history of reckless driving. July is when the 23-year-old artist wrecked a Porsche Panamera sports sedan, which can be seen loaded onto a flatbed in the second video of this story. The caption Blueface used for that post - “another one” - doesn't need an explanation.
Even though the C8 Corvette in Stingray flavor is a pretty safe vehicle, crashing the mid-engine sports car at 157 mph isn’t likely to end with the driver walking out alive from the wreck. In addition to the driver, you also have to take the passenger and other traffic participants into consideration.
The maximum speed mandated in California is 65 miles per hour, and for reference, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crashes vehicles against a barrier at 40 miles per hour. Given this information, do you think that flexing on social media for likes is worth more than one’s own life?
Blueface may also want to take a lesson from fellow musician Rod Wave, who crashed his 2020 model year ‘Vette into a light post really hard. Not only was the car totaled due to extensive structural damage, but the Florida-based rapper suffered internal bleeding from the high-speed accident.
As you can tell from the first video of this story, the “Thotiana” rapper is speeding on a public road that appears to be an L.A.-bound highway. Cars in the middle and rightmost lane can also be seen, which is a big no-no in my book in terms of road safety. Even on unrestricted zones of the German Autobahn, you rarely see people going blistering fast when there’s traffic.
Coincidence or not, Blueface has a history of reckless driving. July is when the 23-year-old artist wrecked a Porsche Panamera sports sedan, which can be seen loaded onto a flatbed in the second video of this story. The caption Blueface used for that post - “another one” - doesn't need an explanation.
Even though the C8 Corvette in Stingray flavor is a pretty safe vehicle, crashing the mid-engine sports car at 157 mph isn’t likely to end with the driver walking out alive from the wreck. In addition to the driver, you also have to take the passenger and other traffic participants into consideration.
The maximum speed mandated in California is 65 miles per hour, and for reference, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crashes vehicles against a barrier at 40 miles per hour. Given this information, do you think that flexing on social media for likes is worth more than one’s own life?
Blueface may also want to take a lesson from fellow musician Rod Wave, who crashed his 2020 model year ‘Vette into a light post really hard. Not only was the car totaled due to extensive structural damage, but the Florida-based rapper suffered internal bleeding from the high-speed accident.