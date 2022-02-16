Chrisean Rock Broke Into Blueface's House, Stole His Mercedes-Benz G 63, Got Arrested

AMG

The last few months, former couple Christean Rock and Blueface have been putting their relationship on display, with fights, breakups, and break-ins. Now, Chrisean Rock has broken into Blueface’s house again and drove away with his Mercedes-G-Wagen. She ended up getting arrested in Oklahoma on February 14. Quite a Valentine’s Day present.Chrisean reportedly broke into his house and “borrowed" the car, to drive to Baltimore, which, according to him, it’s 25 hours away from his house. The rapper didn’t know it was her who took the vehicle, so he revealed he had to call the police and report it stolen.Naturally, the G 63 makes a very comfortable and fast choice for a long drive on any terrain, and it comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which sends power to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, delivering 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.The rapper shared some messages between him and Chrisean on Instagram Stories, where he told her that "police is waiting for you at state line," and that his "car has a tracking device in it."According to his manager, Wack100, who hopped online to shed some light on the situation, she "broke in the house again stole thousands stole the G Waggon as we found out not knowing it was her 1700 miles away got caught.”Of course, there is a lot of financial trouble for Blueface, who has to “get the car out the impound and pay another 5,000 for a transport service to bring it back.”The rapper, who has a net worth of around $4 million, also owns a Chevrolet Corvette C8 convertible, a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, a Porsche Panamera Turbo, and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder.