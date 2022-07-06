Ray J Offers His "Raybach Uber" Services for Rappers in Need, Like Blueface

We’re living in difficult times, so a lot of people have to find second jobs. It looks like Ray J is trying to figure out what could fit him better, so he started offering his “Raybach” Uber services for rappers in need. This time it was Blueface, but it definitely doesn't come cheap.
In a new video posted on his Instagram account, Ray J was driving rapper Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, around on the 4th of July. He captioned it: “Blueface called for a Uber,” and he even has the name for his services: “#RaybachBLACK VIP.” He added that “I’m giving discounts - will you order my service ??”
While driving around in the luxury sedan, Ray J says that he’s providing the utmost comfort, “I got cup holders, I got drinks, I got everything,” he jokes. But riding in the “Raybach” VIP service doesn’t come cheap. He revealed that his rate is $45 a minute, so don’t even consider ordering his services when there’s lots of traffic. But that's not all, because it comes “plus taxes, plus tips.”
But you do get the “One Wish” singer to drive you around in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which is an exclusive experience. The vehicle is designed to make passengers feel comfortable when driving or relaxing in the rear seat, while still getting quite a performance.
The current generation of the Maybach S-Class comes in two powertrains, the S 580 and the S 680, the latter being put in motion by a V12. However, the only current version available in the U.S. is the S 580.
The S 580 has a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, delivering 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 revs and a torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. A gearbox-mounted electric motor working alongside the V8 brings another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque to the mix.
And given how popular the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is among celebrities, the “Raybach” could actually work for rappers in need.
