Horrible 1964 Chevrolet Nova SS Is Living Proof Some People Don’t Deserve Cars

A 1964 Chevrolet Nova SS in horrible condition is now fighting for a second chance, after what looks to be a very long time of sitting under the clear sky.
The owner of this once-beautiful Chevy has clearly ignored it for too long, so it’s now approaching the frightening rust-bucket condition. But according to eBay seller ovalsadan, the Nova is still doable and could still return to the road one day.
The GM brand launched the Nova Super Sport in 1963 as RPO Z03, and just as expected, it came with special equipment that was supposed to make it look and feel a little bit sportier, including special emblems, the typical bucket seats available on the other SS models in Chevy’s lineup, wheel covers, a floor shifter, and side moldings.
Worth knowing, however, was that the Nova SS could only be ordered with six-cylinder engines, so if you come across a V8-powered 1963 example, it has already received a new powerplant at some point during its lifetime.
The Nova that you see here, for instance, comes with a 283 (4.7-liter) not under the hood, but somewhere around, but of course, this isn’t necessarily important given the current condition of the car.
Clearly sitting outside for way too long and missing a lot of parts, this Nova SS would undoubtedly be a massive project, especially considering the metal problems that can easily be observed in the photos. The front is almost entirely missing, but with a little luck, you could find at least some of them out in the bushes.
Despite the challenging condition and the missing parts, this Nova SS still isn’t selling for cheap. eBay seller ovalsadan hopes to get around $4,500 for it, but on the other hand, the Make Offer option is also live, which means you can reach out to them with a different deal if you really want this Nova.
The GM brand launched the Nova Super Sport in 1963 as RPO Z03, and just as expected, it came with special equipment that was supposed to make it look and feel a little bit sportier, including special emblems, the typical bucket seats available on the other SS models in Chevy’s lineup, wheel covers, a floor shifter, and side moldings.
Worth knowing, however, was that the Nova SS could only be ordered with six-cylinder engines, so if you come across a V8-powered 1963 example, it has already received a new powerplant at some point during its lifetime.
The Nova that you see here, for instance, comes with a 283 (4.7-liter) not under the hood, but somewhere around, but of course, this isn’t necessarily important given the current condition of the car.
Clearly sitting outside for way too long and missing a lot of parts, this Nova SS would undoubtedly be a massive project, especially considering the metal problems that can easily be observed in the photos. The front is almost entirely missing, but with a little luck, you could find at least some of them out in the bushes.
Despite the challenging condition and the missing parts, this Nova SS still isn’t selling for cheap. eBay seller ovalsadan hopes to get around $4,500 for it, but on the other hand, the Make Offer option is also live, which means you can reach out to them with a different deal if you really want this Nova.