Chevrolet Silverado MD Recalled Over Hex Flange Lock Nuts That May Break

Based on a platform that General Motors jointly developed with Navistar, the Chevrolet Silverado MD succeeds the long-running Kodiak. Produced at Navistar’s plant in Springfield, Ohio, these workhorses have been hit by a recall over improperly manufactured hex flange lock nuts. The nut in question, which bears part number 416743C2, comes courtesy of Navistar.
On November 18th, the American holding company that succeeded International Harvester informed General Motors that it was investigating a quality issue in certain hex flange nuts used in the 2021 to 2022 model year Chevrolet Silverado MD. After consulting with Navistar, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit decided to call back 5,861 medium-duty trucks.
Said vehicles were produced between January 18th, 2022, and August 12th, 2022, as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Suspect vehicles cover include the 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD. The cabin style and wheelbase length aren’t listed in the document attached below. General Motors highlights that suspect hex flange lock nuts weren’t properly formed and heat treated by the supplier.
Improperly manufactured nuts may lead to a loss of joint tension, which can be noticed in the vehicle’s handling. A loss of tension in the suspension joints may increase the risk of a crash. Navistar informed General Motors that replacement lock nuts are produced to the specified form and surface hardness. Authorized retailers have already been informed of this problem, but owners will have to wait until January 9th, 2023 for their Chevrolet-branded envelopes to arrive by first-class mail.
The reason for this waiting period is that Navistar doesn’t have enough replacement nuts to cover this recall at the present moment. 2021 to 2022 model year Chevrolet Silverado MD trucks currently in stock cannot be delivered due to a stop-delivery order. In the meantime, owners can check their VINs for recalls on the NHTSA’s website or via the GM Owner Center.
