Don't Let the Camouflage Trick You, This Is the All-New 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen went through extreme lengths trying to make the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan look like its predecessor, but they couldn’t trick our spy photographers, who captured not one, but two prototypes.
Nabbed in Scandinavia close to the Arctic Circle, the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan, although some say it could be a 2025 model by the time it makes its way to the United States, wore heavy camouflage on the outside. But even so, some of the changes are visible from beneath the fake skin.
A quick side-by-side comparison reveals that the headlamps are smaller on the new one, and the grille shorter. The bumper has a big central air intake and two vertical ones on each side, and the hood has less aggressive lines by the looks of it.
It appears that the wheelbase has slightly grown in size. The front and rear overhangs are about the same length, and the roofline is slightly arched towards the rear. The angles of the front and rear windscreens do not seem to have changed that much. At the back, it has a bigger spoiler, new tailgate, bumper, and taillights, as well as more stickers around the lighting units, and on the diffuser to replicate the design of the tailpipes equipping the current Tiguan.
Inside, the next-gen mid-size crossover from Volkswagen will have a tablet-like screen in the middle of the dashboard, used to control various functions, including the HVAC system, and seat heating. A digital instrument cluster will sit behind the new steering wheel.
Believed to be underpinned by an updated version of the MQB Evo platform, it should launch with various mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid assemblies, and it is unknown whether the sporty ‘R’ will live on for the next generation.
It’s been rumored that the German company will have it ready for the European market sometime in 2024, whereas the one destined for North America should arrive a few months later, hence why it will probably be a 2025 model by then.
