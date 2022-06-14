2025 VW Tiguan Spied With Closed-Off Grille, Everything About It Says 'Electric Power'

Volkswagen’s mid-size crossover, the Tiguan, will live past the second generation, which has been around since 2016. Not only that, but it will inevitably embrace its all-quiet side, as the German company is expected to offer it with battery-electric power.
Mind you, it will be a couple of years until the next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan debuts, with rumors pointing toward a 2024 unveiling, and a U.S. introduction for the 2025 model year. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean that they haven’t started working on it, as the first mules have already been spotted in the open.
At first glance, both vehicles look like the current Tiguan, but the devil is always in the details. In this case, they feature closed-off grilles, and no visible tailpipes, thus falling into rumored EV spectrum. In all likelihood, they sport entirely new underpinnings beneath the familiar body, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they are built around the MEB architecture.
While some say that the next-gen Tiguan will be offered with zero-emission powertrains, others believe that partially electrified assemblies will be part of the offering. If that is indeed the case, then besides the all-quiet variants, you should look for plug-in hybrids too. It is also possible that the most affordable versions of the crossover will have mild-hybrid units under the hood.
Visually, there’s nothing to report on, save for what we already told you above. Still, it might adopt some styling cues from Volkswagen’s ID family of electric vehicles, such as the full-width LED head- and taillights, and perhaps softer lines running across its body. The curvaceous styling will be complemented by fresh technology, safety, and comfort gizmos. It is unknown at this point whether they will keep the seven-seater Allspace for the next generation, but we think that there is still enough room in the segment for the longer model, too.
