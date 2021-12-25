The Refreshed 2022 VW Tiguan R Line Is a Solid Compact SUV Choice

The VW Tiguan is a compact SUV that offers much more than practicality. Closely competing with the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, the Tiguan has the building blocks of an American classic with a third row of seats. Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes had the chance to drive the new 2022 VW Tiguan R Line.
One of the perks of the VW Tiguan over its competitors is that it offers above performance handling. It also comes with a practical, roomy cabin with an additional third row and has tasteful styling. Jakub and Yuri’s test unit is a two-row. The third row is available with the two-wheel-drive option not offered in Canada.
The 2022 VW Tiguan R Line is a refresh. Jakub feels it resembles the previous-generation Golf GTI R front fascia. It also comes with DRLs and a horizontal line bar running across the front that looks impressive in the dark. The side is pretty chill with straight body lines with nothing too spectacular.
On the rear-end, there’s a cool R-Line feature, and at the bottom, fake exhaust tips like the ones you’d get on the Audi SQ5.
The 2022 VW Tiguan R Line is still a generously good-looking compact SUV compared to the Honda CR-V, Tucson, and the RAV4. Jakub feels it’s the best-looking compact SUV in its segment.
This compact SUV comes with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission making 184 HP and 300 Nm of torque. Based on their drive experience Jakub and Yuri feel the VW Tiguan R Line is slow to downshift.
It’s a family SUV, and it’s much quieter in the cabin, ideal for cruising around town. However, if you decide to put your foot down, 300 Nm of torque is almost instantly available. The VW Tiguan comes with premium suspension. The entire car feels well put together. It’s not floaty, and as Jakub puts it, you’ll feel a satisfying clunk over bumps. The 2022 VW Tiguan starting price is $27,190.
So how does the VW Tiguan R Line compare in its segment? Jakub and Yuri feel it is top of the class. However, it faces stiff competition from the Mazda CX-5’s turbo engine and the Hyundai Tucson’s looks.
