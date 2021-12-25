The Refreshed 2022 VW Tiguan R Line Is a Solid Compact SUV Choice

More on this:

1 Volkswagen Copies Mercedes, Announces Two Facepalm Recalls in the U.S.

2 2021 VW Tiguan Allspace Offers Seating for Seven, Up to 245 PS

3 2022 VW Tiguan US Pricing Announced, Will Arrive at Dealers in Q3

4 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan X SUV Coupe Revealed With R Line Exterior Package

5 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R Accurately Rendered, Will Have 333 HP from 2.0 TSI