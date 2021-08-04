2022 VW Tiguan US Pricing Announced, Will Arrive at Dealers in Q3

Polygonal Dunes Look Like Sea Sponges Seen From High Above Mars

Depending on the trim level, the Offered in four trim levels named the S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line, the 2022 VW Tiguan is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with 184and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard in all models, save for the range-topper, and all of them get an eight-speed automatic transmission.Pricing kicks off at $25,995, before the $1,195 destination and dealer fees, and standard features include the 17-inch wheels, LED head- and taillights, LED DRLs, black roof rails, body-colored side mirrors, keyless entry with push-button start, and remote start. The base version is also equipped with a 6.5-inch infotainment system, 8-inch digital instrument cluster, reversing camera, two USB-C ports, multi-function steering wheel, and heated front seats.The SE trim level starts at $29,495 withand $30,995 with, bringing 18-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, 8-inch infotainment system with voice control, wireless smartphone charging pad, two more USB-C ports, SiriusXM with three-month trial, leatherette accents, dual-zone climate control, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power tailgate, and others.Choosing the SE R-Line Black version of the 2022 Tiguan is a $32,295 affair for the front-wheel drive model, or $33,795 for the one equipped with all-wheel drive. It rides on 19-inch wheels, has R-Line bumpers, side sills, and badges, chrome details inside and out, black headliner, panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting.The SEL R-Line has an MSRP of $36,595 (standard AWD) and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with adaptive front-lighting system, Light Assist, Park Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Recognition, 10.25-inch digital dials, MIB3 infotainment system with navigation, heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, and a few other gizmos.Depending on the trim level, the 2022 Tiguan can also be ordered with several options.

