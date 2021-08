2022 VW Tiguan US Pricing Announced, Will Arrive at Dealers in Q3

HP

Offered in four trim levels named the S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line, the 2022 VW Tiguan is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with 184and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard in all models, save for the range-topper, and all of them get an eight-speed automatic transmission.Pricing kicks off at $25,995, before the $1,195 destination and dealer fees, and standard features include the 17-inch wheels, LED head- and taillights, LED DRLs, black roof rails, body-colored side mirrors, keyless entry with push-button start, and remote start. The base version is also equipped with a 6.5-inch infotainment system, 8-inch digital instrument cluster, reversing camera, two USB-C ports, multi-function steering wheel, and heated front seats.The SE trim level starts at $29,495 withand $30,995 with, bringing 18-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, 8-inch infotainment system with voice control, wireless smartphone charging pad, two more USB-C ports, SiriusXM with three-month trial, leatherette accents, dual-zone climate control, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power tailgate, and others.Choosing the SE R-Line Black version of the 2022 Tiguan is a $32,295 affair for the front-wheel drive model, or $33,795 for the one equipped with all-wheel drive. It rides on 19-inch wheels, has R-Line bumpers, side sills, and badges, chrome details inside and out, black headliner, panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting.The SEL R-Line has an MSRP of $36,595 (standard AWD) and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with adaptive front-lighting system, Light Assist, Park Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Recognition, 10.25-inch digital dials, MIB3 infotainment system with navigation, heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, and a few other gizmos.Depending on the trim level, the 2022 Tiguan can also be ordered with several options.