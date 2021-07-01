VW Tiguan "Urban Sport" Special Edition Launches With True-to-Its-Name Features

In a market dominated by SUVs and crossovers, a Volkswagen model fitting this description could only be a success story. Back in 2019, for instance, the Tiguan sold well over 200,000 units in Europe, making it the continent's best-selling SUV and the fifth best-selling model overall that year.
You wouldn't be too wrong calling the Tiguan "the Golf of SUVs" despite the fact it's a larger and, therefore, more expensive car. Like the Golf, though—and a host of other models in the Volkswagen Group's repertoire—the Tiguan is also built on the ubiquitous MQB platform, proving once again just how versatile the German company's modular solution is.
Not having to come up with new underpinnings for every new model has freed Volkswagen to worry about other, more meaningless things. Stuff like special editions for its vehicles such as this new "URBAN SPORT" Tiguan. The Germans write its name in all-caps for some reason, but after doing it once (out of respect for their wish), we will refrain from now on (out of respect for our readers).
As the name suggests, the focus for this special edition is on sportiness. Well, it's all about appearance, so don't expect anything giddier under the hood—the Tiguan range still starts off with the uninspiring 1.5 TSI (128 hp/130 PS) and the de-tuned 2.0 TDI (120 hp/122 PS). The good news, we guess, is that prices for these two entry-level models are reasonably low: €33,125 ($39,250 at the current exchange rates) for the gasoline version and €35,475 ($42,050) for the diesel.
It's in the visual department, though, where the Urban Sport kind of shines. The special edition gets all sorts of fancy bits and bobs such as the 18-inch Sebring black alloy wheels, the black rear spoiler, the black wing mirror covers, color-matching rear bumper, and chrome elements mimicking actual exhausts, as is the trend now.
The interior follows the same color scheme as the exterior. You get black seats with anthracite accents and red stitching, stainless steel pedals and footrest, door sills with illuminated "Urban Sport" logo, and floor mats with red piping and gray stitching, all as standard. Also included are progressive steering, LED headlights, and lane assist.
An optional Urban Sport Plus package (€1,995) includes a head-up display, a premium Harman Kardon sound system with nine speakers and a subwoofer, and an upgrade for the headlights to a matrix LED setup.
Apart from the two powertrain options we mentioned already, the Urban Sport edition can be ordered in seven other configurations that mix gasoline and diesel engines, manual or automatic transmissions, as well as front- or all-wheel-drive.
Not having to come up with new underpinnings for every new model has freed Volkswagen to worry about other, more meaningless things. Stuff like special editions for its vehicles such as this new "URBAN SPORT" Tiguan. The Germans write its name in all-caps for some reason, but after doing it once (out of respect for their wish), we will refrain from now on (out of respect for our readers).
As the name suggests, the focus for this special edition is on sportiness. Well, it's all about appearance, so don't expect anything giddier under the hood—the Tiguan range still starts off with the uninspiring 1.5 TSI (128 hp/130 PS) and the de-tuned 2.0 TDI (120 hp/122 PS). The good news, we guess, is that prices for these two entry-level models are reasonably low: €33,125 ($39,250 at the current exchange rates) for the gasoline version and €35,475 ($42,050) for the diesel.
It's in the visual department, though, where the Urban Sport kind of shines. The special edition gets all sorts of fancy bits and bobs such as the 18-inch Sebring black alloy wheels, the black rear spoiler, the black wing mirror covers, color-matching rear bumper, and chrome elements mimicking actual exhausts, as is the trend now.
The interior follows the same color scheme as the exterior. You get black seats with anthracite accents and red stitching, stainless steel pedals and footrest, door sills with illuminated "Urban Sport" logo, and floor mats with red piping and gray stitching, all as standard. Also included are progressive steering, LED headlights, and lane assist.
An optional Urban Sport Plus package (€1,995) includes a head-up display, a premium Harman Kardon sound system with nine speakers and a subwoofer, and an upgrade for the headlights to a matrix LED setup.
Apart from the two powertrain options we mentioned already, the Urban Sport edition can be ordered in seven other configurations that mix gasoline and diesel engines, manual or automatic transmissions, as well as front- or all-wheel-drive.