3 2022 VW Tiguan US Pricing Announced, Will Arrive at Dealers in Q3

2 2021 VW Tiguan Family Grows With eHybrid PHEV Option in the UK

1 2022MY Updates for VW Models Bring More Standard Tech, Promise of More Refreshes

More on this:

2021 VW Tiguan Allspace Offers Seating for Seven, Up to 245 PS

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has launched in the United Kingdom in three trim levels, with seven seats, and gasoline and diesel engines. 7 photos HP / 111 kW ) 1.5-liter TSI, and 190 PS (187 HP / 140 kW) and 245 PS (242 HP / 180 kW) 2.0-liter TSI gasoline units



Moreover, customers can get it with the 150 PS (148 HP / 111 kW) and 200 PS (197 HP / 147 kW) versions of the 2.0-liter TDI diesel. Transmission options include the six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG, depending on the model. The 4Motion AWD system is reserved for the mid- and top-of-the-line grades.



On-the-road pricing for the 2021 Tiguan Life starts at £32,135 ($44,487). The entry-level features LED headlights and DRLs, front and rear parking sensors, 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone mirroring, three-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster, and adaptive cruise control.



Pricing for the Elegance variants kicks off at £36,740 ($50,862). The



Getting the R-Line range-topper means having to pay a minimum of £36,710 ($50,820). Model-specific bumpers are included, as well as the 20-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, and black headliner inside. The latter complements the velour and ArtVeours comfort sports seats up front, trimmed in microfiber, with R stitching in the seatbacks, stainless steel pedals, and a few other items. This model gets the safety gear of the Elegance, alongside the travel assist, lane assist, and emergency assist. The sports suspension set-up and progressive steering are limited to the R-Line.



In the United States, the The family comprises of the Life, Elegance, and R-Line specifications. Available powertrains include the 150 PS (148/ 111) 1.5-liter TSI, and 190 PS (187 HP / 140 kW) and 245 PS (242 HP / 180 kW) 2.0-liter TSI gasoline unitsMoreover, customers can get it with the 150 PS (148 HP / 111 kW) and 200 PS (197 HP / 147 kW) versions of the 2.0-literdiesel. Transmission options include the six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG, depending on the model. Thesystem is reserved for the mid- and top-of-the-line grades.On-the-road pricing for the 2021 Tiguan Life starts at £32,135 ($44,487). The entry-level features LED headlights and DRLs, front and rear parking sensors, 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone mirroring, three-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster, and adaptive cruise control.Pricing for the Elegance variants kicks off at £36,740 ($50,862). The better-equipped specificatio n brings tweaked bumpers, front light strip, Matrix LED headlights, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, microfleece upholstery, keyless entry, electric tailgate, reversing camera, park assist, side assist, and rear traffic alert are also standard.Getting the R-Line range-topper means having to pay a minimum of £36,710 ($50,820). Model-specific bumpers are included, as well as the 20-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, and black headliner inside. The latter complements the velour and ArtVeours comfort sports seats up front, trimmed in microfiber, with R stitching in the seatbacks, stainless steel pedals, and a few other items. This model gets the safety gear of the Elegance, alongside the travel assist, lane assist, and emergency assist. The sports suspension set-up and progressive steering are limited to the R-Line.In the United States, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan will be offered from $25,995 in the third quarter of the year, with a 184 HP (187 PS / 137 kW) turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 4Motion all-wheel drive system is a $1,500 option, and choosing it comes at the expense of the third-row.

load press release