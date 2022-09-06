2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Spied for the First Time, Has Deceiving Camouflage

Volkswagen is set to launch a new generation of the Tiguan SUV next year, and its prototype has been spied for the first time. The prototype seen in the photo gallery is the first of many that will be tested on public roads, and it already reveals some information on the upcoming model.
First, the third-gen Tiguan's prototype comes with fake exhaust tips, and the ones on the vehicle in question are in the form of stickers on the rear bumper. Those elements are not set to stay, but our spy photographers have informed us that the vehicle continues to have an internal combustion engine.
Naturally, the range will have hybrids, as well as various engine and transmission configurations, as VW has accustomed its customers over the years. Expect it to be available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants, as is the case with the current model.
Second, the current prototype is based on the ongoing model, but it has a different wheelbase, as well as many elements that have no link with the third-gen vehicle. For example, the taillights will be different on the replacement Tiguan, and the rear bumper, along with the hatch, will be different, as well.
In the front, the Mk3 Tiguan features chromed stickers on its plastic grille, which are there to join with the faux-chrome elements in the headlights. The goal of all this effort is to mask the future “face” of the Tiguan, which is set to be wider, and that will also apply to the grille. It also reminds us of this prototype, but the latter might be larger than the Tiguan, yet smaller than the Touareg.
Volkswagen is expected to reveal the Mk3 Tiguan in 2023 if nothing gets in the way of its development process. The next-gen Tiguan is set to arrive in showrooms later that year. Even though time seems to fly sometimes, we still have at least a year until VW showrooms will have the new Tiguan out.
