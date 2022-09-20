Third-Generation Volkswagen Tiguan Will Feature a Humongous Center Display

Two weeks ago, our spy photographers indulged us with the first snaps of the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan. Additional pictures reveal the giant infotainment screen that the future compact SUV will use instead of physical controls.
Volkswagen will move its user interface away from physical buttons and adopt a Tesla-esque interface for the future Tiguan. The first spy pictures from inside the third-generation model reveal a huge floating infotainment display, which will no doubt replace all the physical controls on the center console. This is something that Volkswagen has already achieved with the ID.3/ID.4 interface. This time, it takes it to a new level with a bigger screen, integrating the climate controls.
There isn’t much information available, but we expect the cockpit of the production model to look a little different. We’re sure Volkswagen will bring improvements to the interior design, which should justify the carpeting that now covers the dashboard inside the prototype in the pictures. The rest of the cockpit is pretty much functional engineering with no resemblance to the actual production model.
Expect the Volkswagen Tiguan to launch next year as a 2024 model, along with a host of combustion engines and hybrid powertrains. The future model will feature the MQB Evo platform that underpins the Mk VIII Volkswagen Golf and the Cupra Formentor. The MQB Evo has the capabilities to accommodate all types of ICE-based propulsion systems, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid.
Looking at the prototype in the pictures, we assume it is a diesel version based on the sizeable exhaust silencer and the lack of a visible tailpipe. Don’t be fooled by the bumper stickers. These are fake exhaust, and unless an “R” version becomes available, we won’t see the real thing on a production model.
Overall, the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan has a more roundish shape than the angular model of today. This marks a departure from the box-shaped crossovers that Volkswagen is offering at the moment. They will no doubt lose as far as cabin and luggage space is concerned, but it will be a definite plus design-wise.
