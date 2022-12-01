Digital Artist Shows the Best Representation Yet of the Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan

For every new model carmakers work on behind closed doors, countless people are trying to figure out what the production version will look like. The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is no different, and we’ve already seen many interpretations of the evolutionary design. This time, our digital artists seem to be spot on.
CGI work is an interesting but crucial hobby, helping car enthusiasts to pass the long time needed to advance a new model from the drawing board to the series-production vehicle. Sometimes, their job is quite easy, especially when there’s a production-ready concept that doesn’t leave much to the imagination. It’s fair to say that the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer rendering falls into this category. But there are other Volkswagen models whose designs are kept under wraps, making the digital artists’ job more difficult.
That would be the Volkswagen Tiguan, which is expected to shed all camo over the course of next year when it will launch as a 2024 model. Volkswagen didn’t change much on the Tiguan’s design and yet found it amusing to attach deceiving stickers on its body, mimicking the current generation cues. This is pure evil genius for car camouflage, so much so that many initially thought they were looking at a production vehicle from the current generation.
Sorting out the stickers from the real body lines and creases is a tricky job, and that’s why we didn’t find previous digital work on the Tiguan satisfactory. This time, the guys at Reichel Car Design got at least the body lines right. We still have doubts about the front grille and the lights, as they look different on the prototypes spied before, but these are minor details.
We see that the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan has a more streamlined silhouette, a departure from the boxy appearance of the previous generation. The sleeker body will help fuel efficiency, although Volkswagen’s legendary practicality might take a hit. Certainly, there is less space behind the tailgate, but we think the customers will appreciate the new design more.
The renderings show the Tiguan with dual exhaust, although the prototypes we’ve seen had stickers instead. Depending on the powertrain, these might not be exaggerated, although Volkswagen has indicated that R-badged vehicles will be electrified in the future. If we’re to believe the camo on an earlier prototype, Tiguan should also be available with an electric powertrain.
