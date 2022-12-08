1947 Dodge W-Series Art Deco-Style Pickup Truck Now up for Grabs

Whoever needs a stunning time capsule of the highly optimistic immediate post-World War II times might need not look any further than this 1947 Dodge W-Series pickup truck.
Back in 1939, Dodge was ready to showcase to customers its freshly designed series of pickups and trucks, dubbed the T, V, and then finally the W-series for 1939, 1940, and then 1941-1947, respectively. The streamlined Art Deco-style front styling sure made them look timeless, and the trucks mostly known today as the Dodge Job-Rated models are now enjoying a minor cult following among classic pickup truck enthusiasts.
Well, if you are one of them, you may be in luck because New York-based Motorcar Classics says it has yet another collector-grade vehicle up for grabs, this time a post-WWII classic Dodge that looks like truck art that just left the sculpting atelier, not a vehicle factory. The 1947 Dodge WD-20 has a striking black body, which is solely contrasted by the red accents up front, the woodgrain bed floor (Horkey’s Oak with stainless steel strips) in the back, and the white-wall tires with red rings around the chrome hubcaps.
Inside, there’s more of the glossy black, along with additional crimson accents, and a stunning tan-leather bench seat. Obviously, the 75-year-old truck looks pristine thanks to a “nut & bolt body-off restoration,” and presumably no detail was left untouched. Under the elevated hood resides the original, factory 217ci L-head flathead inline-six, which is mated to a three-speed manual transmission.
Other highlights include the “crank-out windshield, cowl vent, armrests, heater, restored gauges, turn signals, and rubber flooring,” plus “the very cool third brake light from an old motorcycle.” And last, but certainly not least, comes the sensible matter of pricing. How does $44,900 sound to you? If too much, you can always hit the “make an offer” button on the online portal.
Well, if you are one of them, you may be in luck because New York-based Motorcar Classics says it has yet another collector-grade vehicle up for grabs, this time a post-WWII classic Dodge that looks like truck art that just left the sculpting atelier, not a vehicle factory. The 1947 Dodge WD-20 has a striking black body, which is solely contrasted by the red accents up front, the woodgrain bed floor (Horkey’s Oak with stainless steel strips) in the back, and the white-wall tires with red rings around the chrome hubcaps.
Inside, there’s more of the glossy black, along with additional crimson accents, and a stunning tan-leather bench seat. Obviously, the 75-year-old truck looks pristine thanks to a “nut & bolt body-off restoration,” and presumably no detail was left untouched. Under the elevated hood resides the original, factory 217ci L-head flathead inline-six, which is mated to a three-speed manual transmission.
Other highlights include the “crank-out windshield, cowl vent, armrests, heater, restored gauges, turn signals, and rubber flooring,” plus “the very cool third brake light from an old motorcycle.” And last, but certainly not least, comes the sensible matter of pricing. How does $44,900 sound to you? If too much, you can always hit the “make an offer” button on the online portal.