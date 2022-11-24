Resolute 1976 Datsun 280Z 2+2 Sports Average Mileage and Cheap Asking Price

The 2023 Nissan Z has finally arrived in North America and the mirage of fighting that nasty Toyota GR Supra can now be turned into a dream come true.
But how about folks who only have eyes for the classic Z-car roster, don’t they deserve a second chance at fulfilling an option on their bucket list, too? Of course, they do, so here is New York-based Motorcar Classics, a dealership that claims it has yet another collector-grade sports car up for grabs, an intermediate Nissan S30-series, almost 99% original Datsun 280Z.
“Delighted to present this brilliantly original 1976 Datsun 280Z 2+2 coupe,” the company doesn’t waste any time revealing the highlights. Those include the Green Leaf Metallic exterior, which looks great even after all these years. Then there is also the serious, black vinyl interior, plus the 2.8-liter inline-six engine that was once good for 170 horsepower. It is mated to the bigger and better five-speed manual instead of the four-speed stick shift.
And the good news keeps coming. First, this example is mostly original, save for the American Racing wheels and the Pioneer audio system. Secondly, the odometer reads just 39,469 miles, which equates to 63,519 km when not speaking in Imperial values. Plus, that is not all, with the dealership promising “no evidence of rust or of ever having been damaged,” so the 280 Z 2+2 coupe might turn into a fine example of “an affordable entry into the investment-grade” collector crowd.
Frankly, if you are an ardent Z-Car enthusiast, I bet that after a thorough service revision and ironing out any potential quirks of a 46-year-old car that might have arisen during the time, it could also morph into a great weekend companion for road trip adventures. This is also because the asking price is not going to require the new owner to sell an arm and a leg, or a kidney – which is rare indeed in this crazy day and age. So, how does the sensible $29,900 quotation sound?
