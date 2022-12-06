Volkswagen Updates the ID.4 in the U.S. With Auto Hold, Navigation Improvements, and More

Volkswagen has notified owners of ID.4 electric crossovers in the U.S. to reach dealerships for the installation of the latest software update. Apart from being the prerequisite for future updates, this will also bring notable improvements to the owner experience.
The new update, which we believe is the software version 2.4, paves the way for future over-the-air updates starting with version 3.0. It also offers performance improvements to the car’s infotainment system and the ID. Cockpit display to show additional driving data. Of course, there are many bug fixes and security improvements, as is usually the case with software updates. And, certainly, new bugs that would need to be squashed in future updates.
ID.4 owners will now be able to make better use of their complimentary three years of fast charging on Electrify America. The new software adds a charging routing feature to the navigation, allowing owners to filter Electrify America stations from the interface. The navigation will also filter any charging station based on its charging speed.
Additionally, drivers will be offered more information in the ID. Cockpit display. For instance, the battery state of charge percentage is added to the existing battery icon, and the range is shown on the display. Drivers can also see whether the car is in Eco, Comfort, Sport, Custom, or Traction (for AWD models) driving modes. Volkswagen added another nice feature, a trip computer with current driving data and ambient temperature.
There’s also a functionality upgrade with the new software, namely the Auto Hold function. As expected, Auto Hold secures the vehicle from rolling away, so the driver doesn’t need to keep their foot on the brake pedal once the car has stopped. The stationary brake is released once the driver presses the accelerator, which is very convenient in stop-and-go traffic. Nevertheless, the feature can be deactivated with a shortcut menu if desired.
Although Volkswagen ID.4 can receive over-the-air software updates, this is not always possible, as the updates are designed to install over a specific version of the software. Since not all ID.4 cars are on the same software version, owners are now notified to book appointments with their local dealers to install this latest update. In the case of the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 owners, this is coupled with replacing the 12-volt battery.
