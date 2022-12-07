Euro NCAP Finds That the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Doesn’t Like Cyclists

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is as safe as electric multi-purpose vehicles get as per the Euro NCAP, which awarded the retro-styled van the highest safety rating possible. Be that as it may, the nonprofit organization found that the most practical member of the ID. family doesn’t like cyclists.
Euro NCAP couldn’t award more the 5.8 points out of 9 in the AEB cyclist evaluation. The overall rating for vulnerable road user protection is 60 percent out of 100, which is poor in comparison to the 74 percent overall ratings of the dual-cab Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.
Based in Leuven, the European New Car Assessment Program further notes mixed results for head protection in the AEB cyclist evaluation, along with poor protection for the pelvis. On the upside, the vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle evaluations concluded much better.
Euro NCAP awarded 90 percent out of 100 for safety assist. Similarly good ratings apply to adult and child occupant protection, namely 92 and 87 percent. The organization highlights “that the car would be a moderately benign partner in a frontal collision.” Adult chest protection was rated marginal for the rear passenger in the full-width rigid barrier test, yet protection for other critical body areas was good for both the driver and rear passenger. In the pole test, the side curtain airbag got trapped on the interior trim, which resulted in inadequate deployment.
Revealed in April 2022 as a 2023 model for Europe and 2024 model for the United States, the ID. Buzz is available in two main variants. The ID. Buzz is a passenger-oriented van, whereas the ID. Buzz Cargo is a work-oriented panel van. The latter won’t come to the U.S. market.
Passenger variants include five-, six-, and seven-seat configurations, with the United States confirmed to receive the latter. The European ID. Buzz features an 82-kWh battery with a net capacity of 77 kWh. Exclusively offered with a rear-mounted electric motor for the time being, the ID. Buzz offers up to 263 miles (make that 423 kilometers) of driving range.
