1969 Chevy Chevelle Goes for CGI Gold and It Looks Mighty Precious

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to do that if you are a car fanatic than by splitting your free time between your loved ones, the garage, and the occasional internet stuff.
And since you are here now, we are going to assume that you either have a thing for the Chevelle, for tuned classic cars, or perhaps both. We were also going to say donks, but as everyone knows, that term only applies to the 1971 to 1976 Chevrolet Impala and Caprice, regardless of how big their wheels are.
Speaking of wheels, it is one of the digital mods received by this 1969 Chevy Chevelle. They were signed by Amani, and probably have around 30 inches or so in diameter. The gold look has been virtually replicated at the front, sides, and rear, as there are quite a few gold touches here, from the ones on the bumper, grille, and headlamp surrounds, to the side mirror casings, window surrounds, door handles, rear bumper, exhaust tips, and logos.
Providing a nice contrast to the black look of this classic muscle car, the gold accents were also replicated on the inside. Mind you, the cockpit is only barely visible through the windows in certain pictures, but it appears to have been bathed in fine leather upholstery. Moreover, the steering wheel has a few gold touches too, and a pattern that mirrors the look of the alloys. A real take on the Chevelle would also sport other modifications, and a serious sound system, hooked up to a modern infotainment unit, would be but one such upgrade.
Without any doubt, this is one very appealing take on the 1969 Chevelle, albeit one that only exists in Fantasy Land, signed by 412donklife. The same digital artist gave us a Chevrolet Caprice donk earlier this month, with a purple finish that was also applied to the folding rag top, with a very pimp-ish flair. Just like this one, it features oversized wheels, yet with a way too modern look if you ask us, 30 inches in diameter, decorated by Forgiato center caps. The purple body is slightly contrasted by some shiny trim, which rounds off the CGI makeover.
Before wrapping it off, we will remind you that the Chevrolet Chevelle was in production for three generations, between 1963 and 1977. The second-gen, made from 1967 to 1972, came to life at various factories nationwide, from Michigan to Texas, and was also assembled in Canada, Venezuela, and Belgium. It was offered in different body styles, with a variety of V8 engines and straight-six units, and was closely related to the Buick Skylark, Pontiac Le Mans, Oldsmobile Cutlass, Acadian Beaumont, El Camino, and Monte Carlo to name but some.
