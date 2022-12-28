Hot-Rodded 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Hemi V8 Atlantic Coupe Is Both Gamey and Surreal

For many diehard automotive enthusiasts, Bugatti is more iconic and legendary than Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce – combined.
And one of the main reasons for this daring way of thinking is also the company’s Bugatti Type 57 (and later versions) grand tourer manufactured from 1934 through 1940. Just 710 examples (of all variants) were produced as a completely new design created by the mastermind of Jean Bugatti, son of founder Ettore.
In case you want an oversimplification of the Type 57 story, we can reduce everything to just two main variants – the original Type 57s and the lowered versions (57S and 57SC). The latter quickly turned into some of the most prized Bugattis ever created, with the ‘C’ standing in for supercharging, and the series including what is probably now the automotive world’s ‘Holy Grail.’
That would be ‘La Voiture Noire’ (chassis no. 574530), the black car that was directly connected and driven by Jean Bugatti but disappeared without a trace soon after the latter’s untimely death, during the French exodus of WWII. Naturally, since it is currently valued at around $114 million, it has attracted a lot of attention, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
As far as the latter is concerned, one of its biggest admirers is also Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has again returned to his secret CGI passion for playing with the Type 57SC Atlantic Coupe. His third stint, on the other hand, does not include ‘La Voiture Noire’ anymore.
So, while the first time it was ‘rediscovered’ in a dark setting and the second attempt saw it dwelling across the virtual plains of Valhalla, now another Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic Coupe has been turned into a Hot Rod version of itself. Quite an outrageous idea, indeed. But the author does give this Bugatti a lot of digital love and surrounds it with “the backyard of a mid-century modern style house.”
As for the changes, there is quite an extensive list, so let us get down to it. The pixel master started with the ambient of a ‘cleaner custom,’ just that it also has “a tiny little bit of weathering as if it had sat in a backyard for a few years somewhere in Arizona or Southern California.” Since this is an American-style French car, “the centerpiece of the car is the engine” and the CGI expert has a shocking surprise hidden in plain sight.
As always, the author has found yet another deviously mischievous way of sneaking in a supercharged Hemi V8 as the ‘beating heart’ of his latest digital build project. “But this could not be any other way. I just love how vintage Hemis look, it’s like jewelry, and a good contrast to the rough paint finish!”
