Lost 1936 Bugatti 57SC “La Voiture Noire” Is Rediscovered Dwelling Virtual Plains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) Not that anyone needs too many reasons why a decades-lost pre-WWII Bugatti would value over $100 million if discovered, but “The Black Car” was often driven by none other than Jean Bugatti. It also disappeared during the 1941 French exodus and has never been heard of ever since. So, one can easily imagine that its real-world discovery could easily translate into blockbuster movie material.Unfortunately, although it’s the second time we are featuring the uncovering of this legendary Bugatti, it’s all just wishful thinking. Courtesy of Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist behind the abimelecdesign account on social media, who counts the mystery of this 57SC as one of his favorite automotive history lessons.So much so that earlier this year he proceeded to imagine the potential detection of the lost Atlantic. As per his description, those CGIs were indoors “in a kind of old barn scene,” so perhaps they weren’t exactly doing justice to the genius design. As such, it’s no wonder the pixel master has decided to revisit the virtual scene and brighten up the mood a little bit.This time around, the possibilities are far more expansive, as the 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC is envisioned as “abandoned” in a grassy field. Of course, he’s just experimenting with his outdoors rendering skills, and the Atlantic happened to come up as the greatest personal candidate for the setup.Anyway, according to the CGI expert, “La Voiture Noire” probably hasn’t been dwelling across the virtual plains since the 1940s. First, because it would have turned to dust by now, second because it would have been much easier to find it, and third since the artist thinks the secretive “owners” just took it out for a cool photoshoot. As such, the car only sports a bit of weathering and dirt.