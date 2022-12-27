Virtual C9 Corvette Concept Drops Chevy Brand Name, Returns to Front-Engine Life

Born in 1953 as a two-door, two-seat luxury sports car, the Corvette – aka ‘America’s sports car’ – has always been sold under the protective Chevrolet banner. Alas, that may be subject to change, and soon.
The Chevrolet Corvette has had a few ritualic elements over the years. For example, all of its eight design generations have been noted sequentially from C1 to C8. The sports car is also noted for its high performance and distinctive manufacturing techniques, such as its fiberglass or composite body panels. Plus, it is right now the only mass-market two-seater produced by a Detroit carmaker.
There are other interesting facts to speak of, such as the fact that Chevrolet’s halo vehicle has always been developed with a front-engine layout... right up until 2019 when it embarked on a mid-engine revolution with the advent of the C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray. And the 2023 Z06 version continued the trend, and so will the upcoming electrified E-Ray, for example. However, that layout is not necessarily set in stone.
Recently, the rumor mill caught fire after hot whispers that General Motors is considering the expansion of its brand roster with separate divisions for some of its most popular nameplates, like the Caddy Escalade, as well as the Chevy Camaro and Corvette. The latter might even be the first to strike out on its own, starting around 2025, and joining the C8s with new entries into the fold, such as a four-door coupe and even a performance crossover SUV! And, naturally, the latter would both need to revert to a front-engine setup, though only if they are allowed to live an ICE lifestyle.
And that probably gave people a lot of ideas, including about the future of the Corvette two-door, both in the real world, as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. For example, the digital creator better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who continues to imagine various Corvette visions, now travels into the near C9 future. Though, interestingly, he first imagined that his creation would belong to the 2050s.
After some consideration, the pixel master soon reverted to a more logical C9 Corvette concept idea. This might not be so interesting on its own, if not for some key facts. First, there is no mention of the Chevrolet branding anymore. Secondly, the digital C9 project obviously reverts the Corvette to a front-engine lifestyle. And, thirdly, some people not only think it looks stunning, but they also wish such “thin tires” could be had in real life, as well.
Oh, how the quirkiness of wishful thinking never ceases to amaze, even when discussing such iconic stuff like the legendary 'Vette…
