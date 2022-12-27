2024 Lexus RX L Poses Digital Threat for North America’s Three-Row, 7-Seat SUVs

Toyota’s luxury subsidiary Lexus first unleashed the RX as the original luxury Crossover SUV back in 1998. And it never failed to amaze, across no less than five generations, ever since.
The latest iteration is so fresh that Lexus has not even hosted the first anniversary, just yet. Alas, the Lexus RX does have a little something for everyone, with help from the TNGA-K platform, the all-new Direct4 all-wheel drive system for the RX 500h F Sport Performance version, and more. But how about for those who seek a three-row, seven or eight-seat lifestyle?
Well, it seems that a new, longer Lexus RX L version is not in the OEM cards for the fifth generation. That means it will have fewer arguments against the likes of Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Dodge Durango, VW Atlas, Subaru Ascent, Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia, or the 4Runner, just to name a bunch.
But, above all, it will be incapable of mitigating the threat from ritzy options such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee L or family-adventure choices like the all-new Honda Pilot TrailSport. And, of course, some folks just cannot have such a transgression, so they might decide to do something about it and take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here.
So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced, bigger 2024 Lexus RX L – even after they initially dreamed of the virtual 2024 Lexus TX that flaunted colorful three-row, seven-seater looks to make us forget about the RX L. Instead, the new generation RX L is now back in the CGI cards, complete with a longer rear and space for additional passengers.
Unfortunately, this new unofficial video presentation (embedded below) feels a bit rushed. Well, it was made between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, so we can understand the pixel master showing up for ‘work’ a bit later. As such, it comes with just a quick lateral POV transformation and the usual rear- and front-three-quarters views instead of the whole shebang – which would have included a cockpit sneak peek as well as the channel’s now traditional unofficial color palette reel.
By the way, do not count on the interior for these digital projects getting showcased here, anymore. This is because now there is also an AutoYa Interior satellite channel where all the cockpit action has been relegated. Right now, the star attraction over there is the upcoming, third-generation 2024 Tiguan – and the compact crossover SUV is also shown from the outside, not just the inside.
Well, it seems that a new, longer Lexus RX L version is not in the OEM cards for the fifth generation. That means it will have fewer arguments against the likes of Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Dodge Durango, VW Atlas, Subaru Ascent, Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia, or the 4Runner, just to name a bunch.
But, above all, it will be incapable of mitigating the threat from ritzy options such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee L or family-adventure choices like the all-new Honda Pilot TrailSport. And, of course, some folks just cannot have such a transgression, so they might decide to do something about it and take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here.
So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced, bigger 2024 Lexus RX L – even after they initially dreamed of the virtual 2024 Lexus TX that flaunted colorful three-row, seven-seater looks to make us forget about the RX L. Instead, the new generation RX L is now back in the CGI cards, complete with a longer rear and space for additional passengers.
Unfortunately, this new unofficial video presentation (embedded below) feels a bit rushed. Well, it was made between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, so we can understand the pixel master showing up for ‘work’ a bit later. As such, it comes with just a quick lateral POV transformation and the usual rear- and front-three-quarters views instead of the whole shebang – which would have included a cockpit sneak peek as well as the channel’s now traditional unofficial color palette reel.
By the way, do not count on the interior for these digital projects getting showcased here, anymore. This is because now there is also an AutoYa Interior satellite channel where all the cockpit action has been relegated. Right now, the star attraction over there is the upcoming, third-generation 2024 Tiguan – and the compact crossover SUV is also shown from the outside, not just the inside.