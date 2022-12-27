Virtually Revived Ferrari F40 Keeps Iconic Exhaust and Wing, Rest Is Modern

Certain brands elicit an inexorable attraction. They can be found in every aspect of our lives, and some even have a tremendous impact on everything around us.
For example, when I grew up, the coolest brands I strived toward were LEGO, Nutella, and Boeing. What, I was just a little kid, cut me some slack! But then I grew up, and the passions did not subside – they only expanded to include other cool stuff like PlayStation, Adidas, Ferrari, etc.
The interesting thing about all these veritable icons is that some of them often have the potency to alter the very fabric of reality. And at least as far as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive makers is concerned, that is not an issue. So, cue Ferrari, a brand that does not have a lot of models to show every day, but people can still talk about them for weeks without interruption.
And here are some pixel masters that are digitally obsessed with their models. We recently met with a concrete-like gray Ferrari Daytona SP3 that rode bagged like there’s no worry in life. Now, though, it is time for something vintage, such as yet another revival of the legendary Ferrari F40 from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Some three decades from its end of production and the mid-engine, rear-wheel drive sports car styled by Pininfarina and engineered by Nicola Materazzi is still on everyone’s lips and minds.
Or we could say it has remained in their hearts, considering the warm and loving transformations we get to see from across the digital automotive realm. The latest comes courtesy of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who takes a moment to show us more POVs of a recent CGI project.
Folks who are familiar with his digital work already know this author was commissioned by various publications to bring to life their imagined visions. Just lately, the CGI expert worked with the good folks over at HotCars to bring back the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, Ferrari 275 GTB with Dakar inspiration, 1978 Ford Bronco, 1983 Chevy Camaro, or even produce a camouflaged Ferrari Purosangue pickup truck version.
But just before all of them, he also worked on “the return of the legendary” Ferrari F40. The exclusive concept design was initially presented in the low-resolution video embedded second below. Luckily, now there is also a second look, with additional POVs in the city environment that almost makes the imagined F40 revival seem like a real car.
Quite unfortunately, it is merely wishful thinking. It remains a great construct for a reinvention dream, though, as most bits and pieces get thoroughly modernized, but you can still recognize it as the iconic F40 thanks to the unique rear-wing style and the triple central exhaust at the back!
The interesting thing about all these veritable icons is that some of them often have the potency to alter the very fabric of reality. And at least as far as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive makers is concerned, that is not an issue. So, cue Ferrari, a brand that does not have a lot of models to show every day, but people can still talk about them for weeks without interruption.
And here are some pixel masters that are digitally obsessed with their models. We recently met with a concrete-like gray Ferrari Daytona SP3 that rode bagged like there’s no worry in life. Now, though, it is time for something vintage, such as yet another revival of the legendary Ferrari F40 from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Some three decades from its end of production and the mid-engine, rear-wheel drive sports car styled by Pininfarina and engineered by Nicola Materazzi is still on everyone’s lips and minds.
Or we could say it has remained in their hearts, considering the warm and loving transformations we get to see from across the digital automotive realm. The latest comes courtesy of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who takes a moment to show us more POVs of a recent CGI project.
Folks who are familiar with his digital work already know this author was commissioned by various publications to bring to life their imagined visions. Just lately, the CGI expert worked with the good folks over at HotCars to bring back the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, Ferrari 275 GTB with Dakar inspiration, 1978 Ford Bronco, 1983 Chevy Camaro, or even produce a camouflaged Ferrari Purosangue pickup truck version.
But just before all of them, he also worked on “the return of the legendary” Ferrari F40. The exclusive concept design was initially presented in the low-resolution video embedded second below. Luckily, now there is also a second look, with additional POVs in the city environment that almost makes the imagined F40 revival seem like a real car.
Quite unfortunately, it is merely wishful thinking. It remains a great construct for a reinvention dream, though, as most bits and pieces get thoroughly modernized, but you can still recognize it as the iconic F40 thanks to the unique rear-wing style and the triple central exhaust at the back!