Lexus ES Estate Is Here to Throw a Digital Punch at the German Establishment

Ever since the original ES was launched back in 1989, Lexus has only offered it as a sedan. But what if that approach would change, and they decided to give the wagon body style a shot too?
Well, then it would probably look a lot like these renderings shared by sugardesign_1 on Instagram, which, surprisingly, appear to have been based on the pre-facelifted variant of the premium compact sedan, instead of the latest iteration.
The model does not sport any modifications up front. In fact, it has remained identical up to the B pillars, but further back, it has a longer roofline that ends with a discreet spoiler. The tailgate has replaced the trunk lid, and still incorporates the horizontal chrome trim that spans between the taillights, above the license plate holder. The bumper carries over, and the whole car sits closer to the asphalt than the original and rides on bigger wheels.
Naturally, such a move would open up more headroom for passengers sitting on the rear bench and would significantly increase the cargo space. The new approach would place the five-door variant of the ES against the likes of the German establishment, namely the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3 Series Touring, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate, and would be a more family-oriented model.
Whether it will indeed happen or not is a good question, though we lean toward the latter, considering that Toyota’s premium car brand has had a lot of time to analyze it, and they decided to stick to the four-door body style solely. Moreover, with most consumers demanding crossovers and SUVs these days, it looks less likely than ever. Nonetheless, if Lexus decides to launch a wagon version of the ES, would you consider buying it, or would you simply go for something made by its direct rivals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments area down below.
