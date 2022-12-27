2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Digitally Drops All Camo to Reveal Its Sporty DNA

After a forthcoming preview in the guise of the concept car introduced at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz revealed the first-ever GLB compact luxury crossover SUV just a few months later.
The introduction was in Park City, Utah, so that everyone knew the German automaker wanted to put major emphasis on the North American market with this premium CUV. Positioned as the B-Class counterpart among SUVs, fashionably situated between the GLA and the slightly larger GLC, the GLB differed from all of them with the option of third-row seating.
That speaks miles about how automakers can achieve better space distribution if they want to – and the feature was kept even with the fully electric EQB variant. Offered for sale beginning with the 2020 model year, the MFA2 4Matic AWD platform-based SUV was also soon derived in feistier Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 form with a 2.0-liter inline-four turbo mill good for no less than 302 horsepower.
And since the EQB is also out and about on its merry electron-powered way, Mercedes-Benz has already thought it fitting to start the research and development process for the series’ upcoming refresh. The facelifted GLB prototypes have been spied on for quite some time by our spy photographer partners, including in sporty AMG GLB 35 guise. And it is only fitting, since the rumor mill expects an entire avalanche of new Mercedes-Benz models for 2023, all packing at least one AMG version to go along for the ride.
Naturally, that also lifted the spirits across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. So, here is the pixel master better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel, who has already imagined the unofficial looks of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 refresh. Not as per the usual CGI presentation, the CGI expert first took command of a couple of spied POVs, fitted them with the digital facelift, and only afterward proceeded with the traditional virtual studio shots.
Of course, that quick diversion was not in place of the already classic unofficial color palette reel, and we especially love how that minty CGI hue plays against the body of the luxury compact crossover SUV. Also, in case you are interested in other Mercedes-Benz novelties from this virtual automotive artist, we can easily remind everyone that his recent work also includes more cool stuff.
Chief among them would be the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe that informally spilled all the colorful, SL-based digital beans. But there are also more serious apparitions, including the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLS refresh, the next-generation E-Class, and even the little CLA. Hey, if not for other models like the razor-sharp CGI Hyundai Sonata, Mazda CX-90, or the Kia Sorento in between them, one could even say this CGI expert has a Mercedes fetish, right?
