Low 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Plays the CGI Aftermarket Wheel Game Like a Charm

The month of May - or at least the second part - was all about a certain Bavaria-based German luxury and performance carmaker. Once summer officially kicked off, a rival timorously attempted to snatch some of the spotlights.
So, everyone will remember May 2022 as the 50th anniversary of BMW’s M GmbH – all thanks to impressively outrageous launches such as the M4 CSL or the dedicated special editions based on the regular M3 and M4 versions. And, of course, it is not all due to performance, limited availability, or those humongous prices – but also because of the polemics regarding the design.
Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, is on a styling collision course with Audi. Actually, judging by their second-generation compact luxury crossover SUV, they are so boring one might be tempted to forget about the GLC’s existence from now on. Luckily for its not-so-few fans, the virtual automotive artists are diligently taking care of reminders, either with an unofficial digital presentation of the GLC Coupe sibling or – as is the case here – with a bit of CGI aftermarket flair to make it less placid.
Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has recently decided to play with the dull, X254 second-generation GLC, and because Mercedes-Benz did not even bother to chrome the bejesus out of its stock crossover SUV, the pixel master had no other option but to refrain from including it into his signature “Shadow Line” series.
Instead, the CGI expert had to contend with the rest of the upgrade package: a black grille and lower fascia, a slightly hunkered down attitude by way of the lowered suspension setup, plus the real star of the digital show – some humongous, aftermarket-inspired dark wheels with low-profile tires. Interestingly, these subtle changes are still impactful enough to alter the OEM atmosphere, if you ask us, even though we initially thought it might be harder to escape the granny looks!
