Virtual Pair of Porsche 911 GT3s Showcase Extreme JDM or Widebody Tuning Vibes

The fascination exerted by rear-wheel drive or RWD-biased rear-engine German sports cars is sometimes hard to describe in words. But experiencing it firsthand is usually a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity unless you’re packing several six-figure bank accounts. So, the digital ultimately comes to the rescue.
For example, while the latest 911 Carrera is not cheap by any means – with a starting MSRP of $101,200 – it may still look like a bit of a bargain compared to the track-inspired 911 GT3 models, which go out of the dealership from at least $161,100, with or without the Touring Package. And we are not highlighting the latter version just for fun.
Instead, we are relying on a couple of virtual automotive artists to fulfill some of our potentially unobtainable GT3 tuning and customization fantasies. Elio Anzora, the pixel master better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, has yet another CGI collaboration, this time with the CGI expert behind the trapndeth label.
So, after previously working with Dom Host – the digital and DIY Hot Rod/Rat Rod content creator known as altered_intent – on a couple of Americana-inspired Bronco ramp truck projects, now he is back in Euro mood right alongside those bagged Maybach S-Class and Bentley Conti GT that were looking to enjoy the digital VIP (life) style.
Sure, given his assumed moniker, a little bit of JDM flavor is always to be expected – which is why his version of the 911 GT3 features a touch of Millennium Jade, was inspired by the mighty 959 and Marc Philipp’s Gemballa, but also rides on Work Wheels Japan’s Meister S1 3Ps finished in full Gun Metal Chrome.
As for the other crazy 911, the slightly darker GT3 has its custom body kit, complete with hugely wide fenders, massive splitter, and diffuser, as well as a perfectly aggressive swan-neck wing to give out extreme motorsport vibes. And, of course, the atmosphere is complemented with a white set of five-spoke center-lock wheels!
