1,000-HP Crazy Widebody DMC DeLorean Returns From a Digitally Slammed Future

Late last month, while Euro performance car enthusiasts were still busy celebrating the 50th BMW M anniversary, over in North America things were also going back to the past, present, and future, DeLorean style.
This is because the current, Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company (aka DMC, but also DeLorean Motors Reimagined LLC), which should not be confused with John DeLorean’s original DMC that was responsible for the Back to the Future DMC-12 – was finally unveiling the Alpha5. A convoluted history arrived at the modern boiling point with an evolved new halo car for the company that has been mulling a DMC return for almost three decades.
Well, it seems that waiting is what DeLorean fans do best, judging by what is going on in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, though, it should not be like that. Alas, it seems the digital universe caught the slowdown virus as well and we are still eagerly waiting for a virtual automotive artist to nerve oneself and provide us with an outrageous CGI time machine take of the upcoming Alpha5 EV sports car!
Luckily, while we do that, there is plenty of other virtual stuff to ruminate about. For example, we recently saw a DeLorean Alpha5 redesign that evolved the modern gull-winged EV back toward a DMC-12-inspired past. Now, courtesy of the virtual artist better known as carmstyledesign1 on social media, it is time to see an old DMC DeLorean return from a slammed widebody future with 1,000 CGI horsepower on tap.
Dubbed as the “crazy widebody from the future for DeLorean lovers,” this virtual project is either squeaky clean and white (on Instagram) or a bit orange to remind us of the summer sun while it dwells across the virtual highway (on YouTube). Whatever the choice for a favorite, we have embedded both versions down below to show that we are always inclusive (June 2022 is LGBT Pride month, after all).
