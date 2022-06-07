New Ford Bronco Wears Its Pride on the Outside, Just Like the 'Very Gay Raptor'

It has become tradition for certain automakers to celebrate Pride Month in different ways, and Ford is just one of them. For this year’s festivities, they have prepared a one-off new-gen Bronco.
Officially dubbed the Ford Pride Bronco, it was showcased last weekend, at the Memphis Pride Fest, and will be attending various other events throughout the summer, including the Motor City Parade in Detroit, on June 11-12, and the Block Party at the Ann Arbor YMCA on June 25.
What sets it apart from the rest of the Broncos? Well, that would be the very lively looks, with the rainbow bedecking almost the entire front end, and flowing toward the sides, and at the rear. The rest of the vehicle has a glittery gold finish, and colorful ‘Ford’ logos on the rear side windows.
“Bronco is bold, proud, and tough, and it’s built for everyone. With Blue Oval City just an hour away, Memphis is the perfect place to debut this Bronco, and show folks in Tennessee that Ford is an inclusive company that strives to make sure everyone feels welcome,” commented the company’s Pride Chair and Integration Product chief, Bill Peters.
As interesting as it may be, the Pride Bronco would’ve been more appealing should it have been based on the Raptor. That model packs a 3.0-liter V6, mated to a ten-speed auto, and four-wheel-drive, and it has 418 hp and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque to play with. Pricing starts at $68,500, before destination.
Last year, the Dearborn automaker celebrated Pride by introducing a special Ranger Raptor that had similar looks to the Pride Bronco. That truck was created in response to a homophobic comment on the marque’s social media, as someone said the Raptor’s blue color is “very gay.” As a result, Ford named the special vehicle the ‘Very Gay Raptor.’
