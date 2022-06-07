Watch Double-Speed-Bump Trampoline Send Cars Flying Into the Air

Nobody likes speed bumps, yet they are necessary to temper speeding drivers in residential areas. Sometimes they are harder to identify, which makes cars speeding past them get damaged. But having two of them in a close sequence is so seek that an entire Youtube channel is populated with the videos of flying vehicles.
For more than a month, the Speed Bumps Olympics YouTube channel has shared videos of cars driving on the road in front of their house. The catch: in front of the house, two speed bumps are placed very close to one another, which often takes unsuspecting drivers by surprise.
We don’t know who had the bright idea of placing two large speed bumps close together. The distance between them seems carefully calculated to inflict maximum damage to the vehicles. The second one hits just as the car lands hard after the first, multiplying the impact. It’s easy to imagine the damage to the vehicle’s suspension caused by such a shock. The images caught at night often show sparks flying after the car scrapes the road.
Miraculously, the channel owner says that no accident happened because of the speedbumps, despite the spectacular flight paths of some of the vehicles in the videos. According to them, there are now 11 years since the speedbumps were installed. Probably they only recently got the idea of making the bumps famous on Youtube since the videos started to appear a little more than a month ago.
Watching cars flying into the air and hard landing on the tarmac must be exceptionally soothing for viewers. We see almost 7k of them subscribed to the channel. The most popular video (although it’s just the same as any other) has nearly 500k views. Many of the videos get a few thousand views, and the one linked below has 9.3k after only one day.
