51-Year Old Woman Turned Vigilante, Sued for DIY Speed Bump That Damaged Audi, Is Cleared

The event happened a year ago in the remote village of Edgeworth, near Bolton, UK, and now we have a resolution to the case.Andrea Wilkinson, who is a 51-year-old woman, was angry with people whizzing on her street. So, on a faithful night, after drinking a couple of glasses for courage, she decided to take matters into her own hands.She took a few rocks and created her own DIY speed bump with them cobbled together, after repeated pleas for a 20-mph (roughly 30 kph) limit and speed bumps . After her little DIY project was done, she posted in a neighborhood group on social media, and received quite a lot of support from fellow locals.But, two days later, law firm worker Amy Leadbeater drove her Audi A1 Sportback into the stones at 25 mph (40 mph). Which turned into a legal battle, Wilkinson being accused of criminal damage.Leadbeater claimed to Burnley Magistrates Court that her collision with the improvised speed bump caused damage to her Audi. She initially paid £44.96 ($60) to have the Audi fixed. But that wasn’t all, because her turbocharger had allegedly been wrecked in the collision, and had to pay a further £1,200 ($1,600) to fix it. Mrs. Wilkinson claimed she was exaggerating the extent of the damage and told the judge that “it is impossible for that to be damaged like that."With a lot of luck, Mrs. Wilkinson was cleared of the charges, when the judge decided it’s unclear whether Ms. Leadbeater’s Audi collided with the “speedbump.”Mrs. Wilkinson told The Sun : "This has made my life hell for the last 12 months.” She added: "I've been cleared of any wrongdoing, so that's it."