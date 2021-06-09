Mercedes-AMG Appears to Use Pride Month to Celebrate Diversity of Its Own Range

It’s June, a month that has a special meaning for the LGBTQ+ community in reference to the impact of the June 1969 Stonewall riots. It’s not only endorsed by President Joe Biden, who followed in the footsteps of his predecessors Bill Clinton (1999) and Barack Obama (each year from 2009 to 2016) but also celebrated by various outlets around the world.
Thus, it’s no wonder that we saw some carrier airlines dressing up aircraft in rainbow colors since even big powerhouses such as Waze have endorsed the efforts to celebrate diversity. As such, anyone can get special guidance from the app thanks to the voice of none other than Boy George (for a limited time, though).
Of course, automakers have been keen to join the initiative. After all, they have extensive model lineups that cater to different kinds of customers, so diversity should be an inherent core asset. But, as it turns out, some might be on the verge of overusing the occasion to promote their interests.
Let's take Mercedes-AMG's case, for example, since we’re already quite focused on what they’re doing these days thanks to our own special “AMG Month” feature. A quick look at their mercedesamg Instagram account will show the Affalterbach-based manufacturer is very active in promoting Pride Month. A little too active if we are to believe some of its fans, though.
As such, a question begs to be asked: when is this a little too much? At the time of writing, it’s June 9th at noon, and the IG account has already shared 12 different posts with the same intent. As far as the well-intended fans are concerned (we’re always going to disregard those who go to the extremes), it’s dangerously close to an overload.
Some may even go as far as to call this a marketing hijacking, but we’re going to adopt a balanced view and note the wisdom in a user’s words about how big corporations may actually become involved in such events for selfish reasons (a.k.a. it’s all about the business) and the fact that it should be more about community and education than anything else.
After all, Mercedes-AMG was indeed keen to focus on something either modern or retro, street or competition-proven, but all so clearly AMG with each and every post.
