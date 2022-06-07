Virtual Datsun 280Z Restomod Flaunts Murdered-Out Slammed Widebody Look

Too bad Nissan made another stupid dice roll with the bet on Datsun affordability as an emerging market-oriented brand because they had to shut down the historic nameplate again. And, probably, they missed a golden return opportunity.
Right now, the 2023 Nissan Z rides a wave of goodwill so great it feels like a tsunami that has engulfed all previous apparitions as well, including the Nissan S30 series that was also called the Datsun 240/260/280Z. Frankly, if I were them, I would have just allowed the late division to live on as a rebranded seventh-generation Z…
Alas, the Datsun ship has already sailed toward the eternal plains of car Valhalla, and there might be nothing one could do to sway it back. That is so utterly sad, especially since old Datsun Zs have started to receive a lot more attention, both across the real world’s used car market and over in the virtual realm. The latest digital creation to spark our interest has arrived in a freshly updated lighting studio courtesy of Basel Masri, the Jordanian automotive CGI artist better known as baselvisions on social media.
The pixel master has cooked up a perfectly dark and moody photoshoot setting for this menacing beast, which is said to be “whatever’s left of a Datsun 280Z” by the author himself. We get the allusions even though we are not graced with all the POVs we were hoping for. Still, that is enough to understand this virtual project has been taken beyond a normal restomod setup with help from an exposed carbon fiber body, as well as a digitally-crazy slammed widebody attitude.
Plus, this all-black Z car would make even the latest murdered-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan custom ultra-luxury SUV smile approvingly at the sight of this Darth Vader-like creation. After all, it only has a couple of blue exhaust hints toward the sky-like interior, as well as dark-bronze deep-dish aftermarket wheels and dark-yellow brake calipers while everything else absorbs light exactly like a black hole – including the Datsun 280Z badges!
