2025 Mitsubishi Triton (L200) Feels Modern Enough for CGI Ranger and Amarok Brawls

Mitsubishi is not doing too well, right now. Not in Europe, where it is stealing the Renault Captur’s soul for the ASX ghoul, and not even in America, where it only has the cool Outlander PHEV to (mostly) show for.
Luckily, things might change soon. This is simply because the rumor mill has been riddled with spied 2024 Mitsubishi Triton (aka L200) prototypes that had an Outlander-inspired face and even some musket-like exhaust outlets. Hey, the new Mitsubishi pickup truck development mules were even caught in the United States – potentially signaling a North American desire to fight the iconic best-selling Toyota Tacoma.
Who knows if the Tacoma, Ranger, Colorado, Canyon, and the rest of the mid-size pickup truck co. is in jeopardy or not? Maybe this is just the way Mitsubishi and Stellantis work together for the long-rumored Ram Dakota revival. Wait, what? So, maybe clarification is needed. The Mitsubishi Triton/L200 is a compact/mid-size pickup truck known by many other names since its arrival in production form in 1978.
Mitsubishi also sold it as the Forte, Strada, Rodeo, Storm, Magnum, and Strakar. No, the latter is not a new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 character but rather the mix of Strada and Dakar nameplates! Plus, there have also been rebadged or captive import versions, like the Fiat Fullback, Dodge Ram 50, or Plymouth Arrow, if you can believe it. And since 2016 there is also a rebadged Ram 1200 sold across the Middle East region.
If it feels complicated, let us simplify it, even if only virtually. So, the Triton/L200 is bound for a new generation – and that bodes well for the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, of course. So much so that Dimas Ramadhan, the pixel master behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has again taken up the task of revealing the next Triton/L200 - in CGI.
And while the initial version was a little edgy but still ready for unofficial Ford Ranger/VW Amarok and/or Toyota Tacoma brawls, this new one is a lot quirkier and future-proof. Even the intended model year of its release is now 2025 or even 2026, so we should not be surprised that it looks so vastly different from current Mitsubishi designs (but why it has Caddy wheels is certainly beyond our CGI comprehension!).
Frankly, it is a lot better than what the Japanese automaker currently has on offer. If you do not think so, just take a quick peek at the new ASX for the European market or the cheap yet forgettable $16k 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage! Besides, the virtual artist is having an odd series, given also the recent 2024 Toyota Estima and Nissan Urvan NV350 people carrier redesigns, don’t you think?
Who knows if the Tacoma, Ranger, Colorado, Canyon, and the rest of the mid-size pickup truck co. is in jeopardy or not? Maybe this is just the way Mitsubishi and Stellantis work together for the long-rumored Ram Dakota revival. Wait, what? So, maybe clarification is needed. The Mitsubishi Triton/L200 is a compact/mid-size pickup truck known by many other names since its arrival in production form in 1978.
Mitsubishi also sold it as the Forte, Strada, Rodeo, Storm, Magnum, and Strakar. No, the latter is not a new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 character but rather the mix of Strada and Dakar nameplates! Plus, there have also been rebadged or captive import versions, like the Fiat Fullback, Dodge Ram 50, or Plymouth Arrow, if you can believe it. And since 2016 there is also a rebadged Ram 1200 sold across the Middle East region.
If it feels complicated, let us simplify it, even if only virtually. So, the Triton/L200 is bound for a new generation – and that bodes well for the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, of course. So much so that Dimas Ramadhan, the pixel master behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has again taken up the task of revealing the next Triton/L200 - in CGI.
And while the initial version was a little edgy but still ready for unofficial Ford Ranger/VW Amarok and/or Toyota Tacoma brawls, this new one is a lot quirkier and future-proof. Even the intended model year of its release is now 2025 or even 2026, so we should not be surprised that it looks so vastly different from current Mitsubishi designs (but why it has Caddy wheels is certainly beyond our CGI comprehension!).
Frankly, it is a lot better than what the Japanese automaker currently has on offer. If you do not think so, just take a quick peek at the new ASX for the European market or the cheap yet forgettable $16k 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage! Besides, the virtual artist is having an odd series, given also the recent 2024 Toyota Estima and Nissan Urvan NV350 people carrier redesigns, don’t you think?