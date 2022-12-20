2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Is the Same but Different

Mitsubishi has made a series of adjustments to the Pajero Sport for the 2023 model year, giving it new features, and fresh colors, and not much else.
Set to enter production from February 2023, and to start arriving at dealers across Australia two months later, the 2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is now equipped with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). This gizmo is offered as standard on all trim levels bar the entry-level, and warns the driver when a tire falls below a pre-defined pressure, which can be set independently depending on the terrain.
Another novelty represents the introduction of the Impulse Blue exterior finish on the GLS and Exceed, marking the return of the blue hue for the first time since the 2021 Pajero Sport. Those opting for the GSR trim level will be able to order it in a two-tone finish, with Terra Rosa and black roof, as well as additional black accents, like those on the grille, headlamp garnish, hood logo, tailgate badge, and 18-inch alloys.
On the inside, the high-rider remains the same, with black fabric upholstery for the GLX and GLS, and synthetic leather with Gray stitching or real leather for the GLS Deluxe, Exceed, and GSR. Customers will also be able to get the Signature Pack, with black fender flares, black or silver hood logo, silver front and rear under garnish, illuminated scuff plates, and a special emblem on the inside. The Signature Pack has all of the aforementioned gizmos, and also adds the nudge bar with integrated LED light bar, towbar, towball, and weathershields.
An Expedition Pack will be offered as well, with black or silver hood logo, black or polished protection bar up front, scuff plates, snorkel, electric brake controller kit, and a few other things.
Drivers will be assisted on the go by a series of safety systems, including the active stability control, active traction control, brake override system, electronic brake distribution, emergency brake assist, emergency stop signal, forward collision mitigation, trailer stability assist, hill-start assist, and speed limiter. Depending on the model, the 2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport can also be ordered with the lane change assist, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, dusk-sensing headlamps, hill-descent control, and mitigation system.
Power is supplied by a single engine across the range. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and two- or four-wheel drive, and develops 133 kW (181 ps / 178 hp) at 3,500 rpm, and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm.
Two-wheel drive models comprise the five-seat GLX and seven-seat GLS, priced from AU$44,940 (US$30,152) and AU$50,190 (US$33,674) respectively. The four-wheel drive GLX, GLS, Exceed, and GSR carry recommended retail prices of AU$49,940 (US$33,506), AU$55,190 (US$37,029), AU$57,440 (US$38,538), AU$60,690 (US$40,719), and AU$62,440 (US$41,893) respectively.
Another novelty represents the introduction of the Impulse Blue exterior finish on the GLS and Exceed, marking the return of the blue hue for the first time since the 2021 Pajero Sport. Those opting for the GSR trim level will be able to order it in a two-tone finish, with Terra Rosa and black roof, as well as additional black accents, like those on the grille, headlamp garnish, hood logo, tailgate badge, and 18-inch alloys.
On the inside, the high-rider remains the same, with black fabric upholstery for the GLX and GLS, and synthetic leather with Gray stitching or real leather for the GLS Deluxe, Exceed, and GSR. Customers will also be able to get the Signature Pack, with black fender flares, black or silver hood logo, silver front and rear under garnish, illuminated scuff plates, and a special emblem on the inside. The Signature Pack has all of the aforementioned gizmos, and also adds the nudge bar with integrated LED light bar, towbar, towball, and weathershields.
An Expedition Pack will be offered as well, with black or silver hood logo, black or polished protection bar up front, scuff plates, snorkel, electric brake controller kit, and a few other things.
Drivers will be assisted on the go by a series of safety systems, including the active stability control, active traction control, brake override system, electronic brake distribution, emergency brake assist, emergency stop signal, forward collision mitigation, trailer stability assist, hill-start assist, and speed limiter. Depending on the model, the 2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport can also be ordered with the lane change assist, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, dusk-sensing headlamps, hill-descent control, and mitigation system.
Power is supplied by a single engine across the range. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and two- or four-wheel drive, and develops 133 kW (181 ps / 178 hp) at 3,500 rpm, and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm.
Two-wheel drive models comprise the five-seat GLX and seven-seat GLS, priced from AU$44,940 (US$30,152) and AU$50,190 (US$33,674) respectively. The four-wheel drive GLX, GLS, Exceed, and GSR carry recommended retail prices of AU$49,940 (US$33,506), AU$55,190 (US$37,029), AU$57,440 (US$38,538), AU$60,690 (US$40,719), and AU$62,440 (US$41,893) respectively.