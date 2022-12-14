Mitsubishi Eclipse Returns to a Digital Coupe Lifestyle, Is That an FWD Nissan GT-R?

Mitsubishi is not exactly the most beloved automaker right now. Especially since it does not have much to show for itself other than a Captur(ed) ASX or the eternal Outlander PHEV crossover SUV.
Luckily, the same cannot be said about the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. Over there, pixel masters have nothing but fire and passion (now also with AI help, as you will see) in mind for the Japanese brand, from Lancer revivals to classic two-door sport car shenanigans.
Some CGI experts focused on the digital return of the big 3000GT while others have fallen for retconning the current Eclipse Cross nameplate to a true coupe lifestyle. And we have about everything on that CGI matter, from virtual Eclipse EV revivals to an AI-generated idea. The latter is not exactly Fast and Furious material, frankly. But no worries, it never hurts to try… again.
As such, here is the virtual automotive artist acting from the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media, who is new to the CGI game but still tries to move faster than lightning and catch up to fellow AI-assisted pixel masters. The author’s latest idea has to do with ‘bringing back the FWD coupes,’ so figuring out that the original “Eclipse was born as a coupe,” in a return to its origins, he created a series of digital Eclipse coupe projects.
Unfortunately, as always, something is off with these AI-assisted creations – with one major exception. Notice there are no less than ten different Eclipse Coupe revival attempts tucked in the gallery above and the post embedded below. Alas, just one of them – the hero Mitsu dressed in orange that looks like a reworked Nissan GT-R – is worthy of our attention, if you want our two cents on the matter.
Yes, we are nit-picking, but it feels like these AI-generated creations are just smothering the traditional, creative pixel car master process a bit too much and too fast in recent times.
