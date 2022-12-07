Mitsubishi Eclipse Lives Again as AI Rendering, Not Exactly Fast and Furious Material

In our day and age, carmaker Mitsubishi is enjoying a sort of revival in the eyes of its customers. With an offering on the U.S. market that includes everything from the tiny and economical Mirage to the large and capable Outlanders, it seems these guys are offering a little something for every American.
Well, not quite, as if there is one thing some Mitsubishi fans do miss, that is the Eclipse (the original one, not the current SUV). Not that many fans, true, but enough of them as to warrant various digital revivals of the nameplate through various means.
But first, just to remind you a bit about the Eclipse was, we’re talking about a car Mitsubishi introduced in 1990 and discontinued about two decades later. It was officially described as a sport compact car in a front-engine, front-wheel-drive configuration. Throughout the four generations, the Eclipse relied heavily on four-cylinder gasoline engines, but at one point during the last generation, two V6 variants were added.
As is, the Eclipse died out before Mitsubishi had the time to envision some sort of electrification for it. But this isn’t stopping others from doing that through artificial intelligence-generated renderings.
The main image of this piece shows one of the most recent exercises on this front, performed by UK-based Leasing Options. It’s an Eclipse imagined in computer-land, somewhat reminiscent of the third generation, and potentially hiding an electric drivetrain under its red body.
Now, the thing is exciting in some respects. We like, for instance, its old-school look and tight lines, and the fact that our imagination can fill in the engine/motor blanks.
Yet, it kind of seems quite a departure from the Eclipse it is based on, and certainly not something we would want to see in future Fast and Furious movies. (In fact, some of us would want no more Fast and Furious movies).
