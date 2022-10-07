This 500-HP Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 'Franken-Bishi' Is the Ultimate Canyon Slayer

Let’s face it. Mitsubishi lost some of its glory after dropping its most prominent nameplates in the tuner world. The most heartbreaking of all is the Evolution line-up. Even with rumors and the promise of a resurgence, you don’t see many Evos, Eclipses, or 3000GTs making headlines anymore. However, that doesn’t mean the triple diamond society is dead. Thanks to Paul Walker and The Fast and Furious franchise, a small community of Mitsubishi Eclipse tuners still thrives.

10 photos