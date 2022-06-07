2,000-HP Eagle Talon Lives Up to Fast and Furious Glory, First 6-Second 4-Cylinder AWD Car

“I said a 10-second car, not a 10-minute car.” For many people, that’s just another catchy quote out of a Hollywood movie. But for car tuners who lived through the Fast and the Furious (2001) era, it’s a standard of performance. When Dominic Toretto said those famous lines, no one had the slightest idea of the kind of impact it would create in street racing. Nothing has been the same ever since.
No car fits that epic movement more than Boostin performance Red Demon, a track-tuned 2,000 hp all-wheel-drive Eagle Talon (based of Mitsubishi Eclipse) with the iconic 4g63T engine. TRC (That Racing Channel) has been following the progress of this epic drag car for nearly a decade as it broke boundaries living past the Fast and Furious 10-second car performance standard.
13-years after The Fast and The Furious debuted, and Dominic Toretto said those famous lines, Boostin Performance’s Red Devil did its first 7-second pass, completing a quarter-mile in 7.95-seconds.
Devin and Boostin Performance continued to push the boundaries of stick shift racing. In 2017 they became the world’s quickest and fastest H-pattern and AWD 4-cylinder car, completing a quarter-mile in 7.37-seconds at 205 mph (330 kph).
Their streak didn’t end there. In 2018, running 80 plus psi and nitrous and a whopping 1,800 WHP, the team, broke another record completing a quarter-mile in 7.04-seconds at 204 mph (328 kph).
Like all legendary stories, their streak momentarily came to a halt in 2019 after an accident while testing at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida. For two years, the track monster underwent a complete restoration, and in 2021 went back into action, picking off where it left off, aiming for the 6-second mark.
Drag racing has taken a 360-transformation since The Fast and the Furious first debuted. Technology has gotten better, and cars are way quicker. Still, it’s impressive to see an Eagle Talon (rebadged Mitsubishi Eclipse), a true Fast and the Furious race car breaking boundaries in 2022.
By now, you've probably figured out Boostin Performance beat the 6-second mark. You can catch all that action in the video below. Their decade-long journey is a tear-jerker.
