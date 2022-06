2,000-HP Eagle Talon Lives Up to Fast and Furious Glory, First 6-Second 4-Cylinder AWD Car

AWD

No car fits that epic movement more than Boostin performance Red Demon , a track-tuned 2,000 hp all-wheel-drive Eagle Talon (based of Mitsubishi Eclipse) with the iconic 4g63T engine. TRC (That Racing Channel) has been following the progress of this epic drag car for nearly a decade as it broke boundaries living past the Fast and Furious 10-second car performance standard.13-years after The Fast and The Furious debuted, and Dominic Toretto said those famous lines, Boostin Performance’s Red Devil did its first 7-second pass, completing a quarter-mile in 7.95-seconds.Devin and Boostin Performance continued to push the boundaries of stick shift racing. In 2017 they became the world’s quickest and fastest H-pattern and4-cylinder car, completing a quarter-mile in 7.37-seconds at 205 mph (330 kph).Their streak didn’t end there. In 2018, running 80 plus psi and nitrous and a whopping 1,800 WHP, the team, broke another record completing a quarter-mile in 7.04-seconds at 204 mph (328 kph).Like all legendary stories, their streak momentarily came to a halt in 2019 after an accident while testing at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida. For two years, the track monster underwent a complete restoration, and in 2021 went back into action, picking off where it left off, aiming for the 6-second mark.Drag racing has taken a 360-transformation since The Fast and the Furious first debuted. Technology has gotten better, and cars are way quicker. Still, it’s impressive to see an Eagle Talon (rebadged Mitsubishi Eclipse), a true Fast and the Furious race car breaking boundaries in 2022.By now, you've probably figured out Boostin Performance beat the 6-second mark. You can catch all that action in the video below. Their decade-long journey is a tear-jerker.