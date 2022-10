Brand-New, 1 of 19 Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Is Up for Grabs

The GT-R50 collaboration project combined Japanese performance with Italian craftsmanship. The car was brought to life to commemorate the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R (in 2019) and Italdesign (in 2018), and was based on a 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO production model.Only intended as a concept car, the GT-R50 made its world debut as a prototype at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018. Based on the good reception that followed, Nissan and Italdesign decided to start a limited production run, with deliveries beginning in late 2020.When the car was just being announced, Nissan said that “no more than 50 units would be produced,” estimating a starting price for each custom-tailored unit of about €900,000 (approximately $882k at current rates). However, LMC claims that only 19 were actually ever produced. The one they’re selling is number 11.Each unit was completely hand-sculpted by the artisans at Italdesign and equipped with a 3.8-liter VR38DETT NISMO engine producing around 710 hp (720 ps) and around 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque, based on official Nissan numbers. The hand-assembled engine is paired with a 6-Speed Dual-Clutch Rear Transaxle.There’s no word on the pricing, so you’ll have to inquire about it.But keep in mind the car has almost $60,000 worth of extras: a Liquid Silver metallic paint (€25,000 / $24,500) and a Rear Hydraulic Wing (€35,000 / $34,300), which adds active aero during acceleration and braking. That aside, it’s good to know the car is basically brand-new, with only the delivery mileage showing up on its odometer, according to LMC.