Brand-New, 1 of 19 Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Is Up for Grabs

On July 1st this year, Nissan closed the official order book for the GT-R50 model they’ve created in collaboration with Italdesign. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still find one if you look around. Legendary Motorcar Company from Halton Hills, Canada, just so happens to have one for sale.
The GT-R50 collaboration project combined Japanese performance with Italian craftsmanship. The car was brought to life to commemorate the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R (in 2019) and Italdesign (in 2018), and was based on a 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO production model.
Only intended as a concept car, the GT-R50 made its world debut as a prototype at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018. Based on the good reception that followed, Nissan and Italdesign decided to start a limited production run, with deliveries beginning in late 2020.
When the car was just being announced, Nissan said that “no more than 50 units would be produced,” estimating a starting price for each custom-tailored unit of about €900,000 (approximately $882k at current rates). However, LMC claims that only 19 were actually ever produced. The one they’re selling is number 11.
Each unit was completely hand-sculpted by the artisans at Italdesign and equipped with a 3.8-liter VR38DETT NISMO engine producing around 710 hp (720 ps) and around 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque, based on official Nissan numbers. The hand-assembled engine is paired with a 6-Speed Dual-Clutch Rear Transaxle.
There’s no word on the pricing, so you’ll have to inquire about it.
But keep in mind the car has almost $60,000 worth of extras: a Liquid Silver metallic paint (€25,000 / $24,500) and a Rear Hydraulic Wing (€35,000 / $34,300), which adds active aero during acceleration and braking. That aside, it’s good to know the car is basically brand-new, with only the delivery mileage showing up on its odometer, according to LMC.
