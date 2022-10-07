Nissan Mississippi Celebrates Production Milestone With 5 Million Cars Made Since 2003

Nissan just celebrated a production milestone at its Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, in Mississippi, with five million vehicles produced.
The milestone car, a 2023 Nissan Frontier, came to life yesterday, October 6, at the U.S. facility, and was celebrated accordingly by the brand’s blue- and white-collar staff.
“This week, the Canton team celebrated a major milestone for our plant, demonstrating how far we’ve come since establishing vehicle manufacturing in Mississippi,” commented the factory’s vice president, David Sliger. “The power of Nissan Canton is rooted in its employees, who will take us to new heights – continuing to drive the EV revolution for our company.”
Inaugurated in 2003, the Canton facility brought car manufacturing to the U.S. state in a premiere and has contributed to its economic development. Described as “a central institution in Mississippi” by the automaker, it has created over 25,000 jobs across the state, logging 12,000 volunteer hours, and contributing more than $20 million to nonprofit organizations locally.
The Nissan Canton will be transformed, part of the car firm’s ‘Ambition 2030’ plan, as it will pave the road for electric vehicle production. Two brand-new zero-emission models will be brought to the U.S. market, and “the team looks toward future transformation,” fueled by “its rich history.” In the U.S., Nissan’s manufacturing sites are home to almost 15,000 employees, and they work together with over 400 parts and supplier partners, and 11 parts distribution centers.
Nissan has committed to investing huge sums of money to accelerate the electrification of its model range, with no less than 20 new EV and e-Power vehicles set to be introduced over the next four years. Around 75% of their sales in Europe should be for electrified vehicles by 2026, and in the United States, Nissan expects 40% of its sales to be for EVs by the end of the decade. By 2050, they are looking to become carbon neutral for the lifecycle of their products.
