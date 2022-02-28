2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Rendered With Black Accents, Looks Stormtrooper Chic

Now in its fourth generation, the Mitsubishi Outlander remains one of the most popular compact crossovers in the world, and thanks to the carmaker’s alliance with Renault and Nissan, this latest version is by far the safest and most refined iteration of the nameplate.
The reason for that is simple. Unlike any of its predecessors, the new Outlander rides on a modern Renault-Nissan platform, just like the Nissan Rogue (or X-Trail). We can also argue that it’s a much better-looking vehicle now, with styling inspired by the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept, displayed in Genea back in 2019.
There’s a lot to like about this design, with its bolt arches, chunky fascia, sleek grille and thin light units. Viewed from the side, the Outlander looks modern, if not a little sporty, while the rear comes with a sharp-looking tailgate and a semi-floating pillar aesthetic.
If you’re a fan of dark accents, Mitsubishi actually has you covered with the Outlander Black Edition specification, up for grabs from $29,995 in the U.S. as long as you don’t mind 2WD. The S-AWC variant retails from $31,795. As for the entry-level model, the Outlander ES 2.5 2WD, it has a starting price of $26,095.
Black Edition Outlanders come with black exterior accents, like the mirror covers, but also black wheels, creating a more powerful contrast, regardless of which body color you choose (aside from black, of course). That being said, if you’d like to see things being taken even further, then check out this rendering by Kelsonik, depicting a so-called ‘Shadow Line’ equipped Outlander.
Here, even the roof is black, not to mention the entire grille, plus the Mitsubishi logo. The artist also lowered the SUV closer to the road, creating a more powerful stance. Last but not least, they added a set of custom wheels, much larger in diameter than the Outlander’s regular wheels.
The end result is reasonably appealing. Too bad there’s no genuine performance variant to match with this hypothetical specification.
