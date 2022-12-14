All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Priced From $27,450, in Dealerships This January

The Toyota Prius was always a little misunderstood. It looked kind of funky and built up a reputation that no car would want in the automotive world. But now, we have a new Prius, that might finally break the ugly-duckling stigma that the previous models received.
This generation of the Prius promises a lot of things, besides looking better. This little hybrid’s focus has always been on fuel economy, and this latest iteration tops all the older ones, with a 57 MPG (5 l/100 km) manufacturer rating. It isn’t slow either, believe it or not, with 196 hp (199 ps) coming from a hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-liter four-banger center piece and one electric motor. The PHEV Prius Prime will also set wheels on U.S. soil with 220 hp (223 ps).
But, now it’s time to get into the goodie bag of the Prius and the prices attached to all the different trim levels. The range of this new generation features three packages - LE, XLE, and the range-topping Limited.
The LE starts at 27,450 dollars. Even though it is the base model, it still offers more than enough equipment as standard. You will get 17’’ alloy wheels, an 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen, 6-way adjustable seats in the front and all the connectivity you could ask for in the shape of six USB-C ports. It also features all the safety tech that you would expect from Toyota - blind spot monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert with optional front and rear parking assist with automatic braking
The XLE spec features everything mentioned above and more. It adds 19” alloy wheels and 8-way adjustable and heated seats, and more tech as standard, such as rain-sensing wipers, smart key, wireless charger and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking. Customers can also get a 12.3-inch touch screen, digital key, and a fixed glass roof. This middle-ground version comes for more than decent 30,895 dollars starting price.
As you guessed it, the range-topping Limited version gets all the tech that the LE and XLE models feature…and a little more. That little more comes in the form of a 12.3-inch JBL Premium Audio touchscreen display, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, digital key, power rear liftback, and more optional extras. A panoramic view monitor, digital rearview mirror, heated rear seats and Advanced Park are on the list. This range-topper will have a 34,465 dollars starting price.
All of these models come as standard with front-wheel drive, but a Toyota state-of-the-art all-wheel drive system is optional on each of the trim levels for an additional 1,400 dollars.
The new Prius might finally get rid of the reputation that it had in the past. It was always ahead of its time, thus being perceived as misunderstood. This latest generation finally looks right, offers a lot of safety technology, amazing comfort features, and will be almost bulletproof in terms of reliability. Because, you know, it’s a Toyota.
But, now it’s time to get into the goodie bag of the Prius and the prices attached to all the different trim levels. The range of this new generation features three packages - LE, XLE, and the range-topping Limited.
The LE starts at 27,450 dollars. Even though it is the base model, it still offers more than enough equipment as standard. You will get 17’’ alloy wheels, an 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen, 6-way adjustable seats in the front and all the connectivity you could ask for in the shape of six USB-C ports. It also features all the safety tech that you would expect from Toyota - blind spot monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert with optional front and rear parking assist with automatic braking
The XLE spec features everything mentioned above and more. It adds 19” alloy wheels and 8-way adjustable and heated seats, and more tech as standard, such as rain-sensing wipers, smart key, wireless charger and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking. Customers can also get a 12.3-inch touch screen, digital key, and a fixed glass roof. This middle-ground version comes for more than decent 30,895 dollars starting price.
As you guessed it, the range-topping Limited version gets all the tech that the LE and XLE models feature…and a little more. That little more comes in the form of a 12.3-inch JBL Premium Audio touchscreen display, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, digital key, power rear liftback, and more optional extras. A panoramic view monitor, digital rearview mirror, heated rear seats and Advanced Park are on the list. This range-topper will have a 34,465 dollars starting price.
All of these models come as standard with front-wheel drive, but a Toyota state-of-the-art all-wheel drive system is optional on each of the trim levels for an additional 1,400 dollars.
The new Prius might finally get rid of the reputation that it had in the past. It was always ahead of its time, thus being perceived as misunderstood. This latest generation finally looks right, offers a lot of safety technology, amazing comfort features, and will be almost bulletproof in terms of reliability. Because, you know, it’s a Toyota.