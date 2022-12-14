GM Recalls 740,108 Vehicles Over DRLs That May Not Deactivate

Two months ago, a vehicle controls engineer submitted a report via Speak Up For Safety to General Motors after discovering a software issue affecting 2021 model year full-size SUVs. The engineer’s report eventually resulted in the recall of no fewer than 338,735 truck-based vehicles, ranging from the Chevrolet Tahoe to the Cadillac Escalade ESV.
Under a combination of specific preconditions, the body control modules in those vehicles may fail to deactivate the daytime running lights when the headlights are turned on. General Motors began investigating the software-related issue on October 24th. Obviously enough, the safety boffins determined that said concern presents a noncompliance with the DRL activation requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 108.
The biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit was therefore forced to recall the aforementioned vehicles on November 9th, with the remedy consisting of a software update. In the meantime, General Motors discovered that other vehicles – including unibodies – are potentially affected. Filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the attached report lists full-size SUVs, half-ton pickups on which those SUVs are based, the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT5, and the smaller CT4.
Said vehicles were produced between the 2020 and 2023 model years, with build dates ranging between May 29th, 2019 for the Cadillac CT5 and December 6th, 2022 for the Buick Envision. 100 percent of the suspect population exhibits the concern, which is a biggie for General Motors given how much time dealers will be wasting on carrying out the update.
“Testing demonstrated the condition was present in the subject vehicles, while other vehicles were unaffected due to differences in software and/or hardware,” the company explains in the report below. Containment efforts were initiated at the Arlington, Fort Wayne, Lansing, Oshawa, Silao, and Dong Yue plants between November 8th and December 1st. The latter may sound a bit unusual compared to the other plants because the Buick Envision is manufactured exclusively in the People’s Republic of China.
Dealers have already been informed, whereas known owners of subject vehicles can expect to receive a GM-branded envelope on January 23rd.
The biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit was therefore forced to recall the aforementioned vehicles on November 9th, with the remedy consisting of a software update. In the meantime, General Motors discovered that other vehicles – including unibodies – are potentially affected. Filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the attached report lists full-size SUVs, half-ton pickups on which those SUVs are based, the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT5, and the smaller CT4.
Said vehicles were produced between the 2020 and 2023 model years, with build dates ranging between May 29th, 2019 for the Cadillac CT5 and December 6th, 2022 for the Buick Envision. 100 percent of the suspect population exhibits the concern, which is a biggie for General Motors given how much time dealers will be wasting on carrying out the update.
“Testing demonstrated the condition was present in the subject vehicles, while other vehicles were unaffected due to differences in software and/or hardware,” the company explains in the report below. Containment efforts were initiated at the Arlington, Fort Wayne, Lansing, Oshawa, Silao, and Dong Yue plants between November 8th and December 1st. The latter may sound a bit unusual compared to the other plants because the Buick Envision is manufactured exclusively in the People’s Republic of China.
Dealers have already been informed, whereas known owners of subject vehicles can expect to receive a GM-branded envelope on January 23rd.