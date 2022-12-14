Toyota Crown Touring Virtually Expands Sixteenth-Gen’s Family in a Logical Way

Toyota is riding a big wave of news these days after numerous BEV and hydrogen-powered (Hilux and Corolla Cross H2 prototypes, for example) introductions in Europe, or the latest set of updates for the 2023MY of its SUVs and trucks in America.
Naturally, one of the biggest pieces of the puzzle is how the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ will also fit inside the grand (Highlander, among others) scheme of things. But, speaking of reinventions, there is another big retcon on the horizon – the flagship mid-size Crown.
Born way back in 1955, the nameplate acts as the top mid-size offering in the Toyota lineup and has successfully navigated through the perils of the automotive industry to reach its sixteenth iteration for the 2022 season. Even better, it will return to the U.S. market next year in a four-door fastback version also known as the ‘Crossover-type,’ from just under $40k.
And if you think a liftback sedan considered a crossover is confusing, then how about its Crown SportCross name for China, or the fact that other regions might get production versions of the Crown Sport (a five-door electric SUV), Crown Sedan, and Crown Estate? So, let us put some logic into it, even if only virtually.
Thus, here is the digital artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has decided to CGI-rework the freshly introduced Toyota Crown into something more to his liking. In his own words, “I prefer the Toyota Crown Sedan (concept) over the high-riding liftback Crown. I also love wagons. So, I rendered this, the Crown Touring.” And we know the Crown Estate prototype already exists, but that one is also more of a crossover SUV than a traditional five-door station wagon.
As such, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video, the pixel master has fiddled with the unassuming looks of the regular Crown sedan rather than the North American model and instilled it with the CGI ethos of a veritable, traditional station wagon. Now, the Touring version may not be for the U.S. market enthusiasts, but how about Europe – maybe it would have a good chance of survival there, if ever real.
Born way back in 1955, the nameplate acts as the top mid-size offering in the Toyota lineup and has successfully navigated through the perils of the automotive industry to reach its sixteenth iteration for the 2022 season. Even better, it will return to the U.S. market next year in a four-door fastback version also known as the ‘Crossover-type,’ from just under $40k.
And if you think a liftback sedan considered a crossover is confusing, then how about its Crown SportCross name for China, or the fact that other regions might get production versions of the Crown Sport (a five-door electric SUV), Crown Sedan, and Crown Estate? So, let us put some logic into it, even if only virtually.
Thus, here is the digital artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has decided to CGI-rework the freshly introduced Toyota Crown into something more to his liking. In his own words, “I prefer the Toyota Crown Sedan (concept) over the high-riding liftback Crown. I also love wagons. So, I rendered this, the Crown Touring.” And we know the Crown Estate prototype already exists, but that one is also more of a crossover SUV than a traditional five-door station wagon.
As such, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video, the pixel master has fiddled with the unassuming looks of the regular Crown sedan rather than the North American model and instilled it with the CGI ethos of a veritable, traditional station wagon. Now, the Touring version may not be for the U.S. market enthusiasts, but how about Europe – maybe it would have a good chance of survival there, if ever real.