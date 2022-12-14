EQA Sedan Imagined As Mercedes-Benz's Cheapest EV, but Should They Make It?

The future of the A-Class may be uncertain, with some reports claiming that it will be axed in 2025, alongside its minivan sibling, the B-Class. However, in Fantasy Land, the premium subcompact sedan has grown out of its ICE-powered suit, and into an EV one.
Kdesignag stands behind these renderings that made their way to social media a few hours ago, imagining what an A-Class Sedan-based electric vehicle from the three-pointed star brand would look like.
The changes are obvious, as the car, which would likely be named the Mercedes-Benz EQA if they gave it the green light for production, with the zero-emission crossover inevitably becoming the EQA SUV, would retain the overall proportions of the A-Class Sedan, with updates at the front and rear, as well as inside, and beneath the skin.
Sporting a closed-off grille, as there is no lump powered by dead dinosaurs anymore behind it, with new headlamps flanking it, it kind of looks like a smaller alternative to the EQE and EQS. At the back, it has a new lighting signature with the taillights joined together on the trunk lid by a light strip. The EQA logo is visible next to the corporate emblem, and flush-mounted door handles are part of the virtual makeover.
Opening the door would reveal new upholstery and trim, as well as dedicated load screens, and additional sub-menus for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, with emphasis on the model’s battery-electric nature.
Now, while an EQA Sedan seems like a long stretch for the time being, we will remind you that Mercedes-Benz has started working on a Tesla Model 3 rival, which will probably be christened the EQC. It was spied in prototype form last week, and it is expected to premiere late next year, or sometime in 2024, perhaps built on the MMA platform that is compatible with electric and internal combustion powertrains.
