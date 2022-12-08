Mercedes-Benz's Tesla Model 3 Rival Spied in a Premiere, Might Be Called the EQC

Mercedes has a plethora of new models in the making, most of which will go down the battery-electric route. Just earlier today, we showed you a prototype of the facelifted EQA, and now it is time for an all-new vehicle to shine under the spotlight.
You are looking at the first spy shots of the brand’s entry-level zero-emission sedan. An upcoming rival to the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4, it is still in the early stages of testing, with heavy camouflage, and the occasional plastic cladding hiding its design.
When the wraps start coming off, probably in around a year or so, the car will be instantly-recognizable as something that bears the signature of the three-pointed star company. Chances are that it will look like a smaller version of the EQE, with a similar face, decorated by a large closed-off grille, and front and rear lighting units that will have familiar graphics and shape. Flush-mounted door handles will further tie it to its larger four-door siblings, namely the EQE and EQS.
Logic tells us that it will be christened the EQC, with the crossover likely adding the 'SUV' suffix, and the latest rumors suggest that it might be based on an entirely new platform, the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture). Developed to be compatible with both battery-electric and internal combustion powertrains, it is highly versatile and will become the foundation stone of other models in the future.
As anyone can imagine at this point, it is unknown when the Mercedes-Benz EQC will premiere. Nonetheless, we might be looking at a possible introduction towards the end of 2023, or perhaps 2024 at the latest. Thus, it will either be a 2024 model year by the time it makes its way to dealers in selected markets or a 2025 model. So, are you hyped about the expansion of the brand’s BEV lineup?
