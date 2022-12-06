2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Debuts as the Most Powerful S-Class Ever, Has 791 HP

When we least expected it, the Affalterbach brand took us by surprise with a new addition to the family. It is called the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, and just like its name suggests, it is an electrified offering.
You see, while its smaller sibling, the new C 63 S E Performance, bid farewell to the V8, getting a 2.0-liter four-pot instead, the S 63 E Performance still uses a 4.0-liter lump, making 603 hp (612 ps / 450 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
The gasoline unit is backed up by an electric motor mounted at the rear, generating 188 hp (191 ps / 140 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm), fed by a 13.1 kWh battery pack that enables a zero-emission range of 21 miles (34 km). With a combined 791 hp (802 ps / 590 kW) and 1,055 lb-ft (1,430 Nm), transferred to the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive via a nine-speed multi-clutch transmission, the S 63 E Performance does the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.2 seconds and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph), or 180 mph (290 kph) when had with the AMG Driver’s Pack.
Things such as the AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable dampers at both axles, active roll stabilization, high-performance composite brakes, electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering with rack and pinion system, variable steering ratio, variable power assistance, and a host of safety gear are included. The car gets evasive steering assist, active brake assist, active blind spot assist, attention assist, active emergency stop assist, active steering, active lane keep, active lane change, and traffic sign assist, among others.
Making its debut in the S-Class is the Panamericana grille, which has become a signature feature of the high-end models signed by AMG. Other highlights comprise the trapezoidal exhaust pipes incorporated into the aggressively-styled diffuser, “jet-wing design” for the front bumper that features large side air inlets, specific side skirts, and typical wheels that measure up to 21 inches in diagonal.
Even though it can hit the track every now and then, the S 63 E Performance is still a luxury sedan at heart, and therefore, it boasts a very luxurious interior, with the finest leather appointments, joined by additional high-end materials, and sprinkled by the modern technology, comfort, and safety gear, with a touch of AMG. It has seating for four, MBUX infotainment system, digital dials, AMG branding, different steering wheel, and lots of space at the rear, as it is based on the long wheelbase version.
Mercedes-AMG hasn’t said anything about how much it costs, and if you are curious whether it will make its way to the U.S. of A., then the answer is yes.
