BMW Lets Electrified X1 SUVs Play in the Snow to Showcase xDrive System's Prowess

Those include the all-new X1 with dual mild hybrid and PHEV oomph, plus the first-ever fully electric iX1. They all gathered for a game of snow and ice on a glacier in Austria’s Otztal region.
The latter is an Alpine valley in the western Austrian state of Tyrol, and fans of winter sports have surely heard of it because it’s the haven of ski areas at Solden and Obergurgl-Hochgurgl. Plus, it’s also a legacy place for human heritage, as a stone pyramid on the Similaun glacier marks the spot where a famous mummified corpse (called “Otzi the Iceman”) was initially discovered.
But the Bavarian automaker is all about the living, especially with the all-new U11 third generation of the X1 line of subcompact luxury crossover SUVs. BMW revealed the latest iteration back in the summer, so it is now also keen on showcasing the model’s prowess in wintery situations. And, as a famous quote from the latter seasons of a certain dragon-toting, freezing zombie-slaying work of fiction so often said, ‘winter is here.’
Well, at least in the Solden area where three versions of the new BMW X1 and iX1 gathered for xDrive winter training. So, “intelligent” all-wheel drive teamed up with a mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and a fully electric system to enjoy the ritzy perks of an Austrian glacier. They do know how to live a high life, right? Anyway, let us meet these three participants - out of the six model variants of the new SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle, as BMW likes to call its CUVs) that are currently on sale.
The BMW X1 xDrive23i and xDrive23d have 48V mild hybrid technology and churn out 160 kW/218 ps/215 hp (gasoline) and 155 kW/211 ps/208 hp, respectively. The fresh BMW X1 xDrive30e is the top PHEV version of the new range and is capable of delivering up to 240 kW/326 ps/322 horsepower to the hybrid AWD system. And last, but not least, there was also the dual electric motor iX1 xDrive30 packing 230 kW/313 ps/308 ponies.
